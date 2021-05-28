MISSOULA — Helena High runner Odessa Zentz entered the track and field season as the only returning state champion in Class AA.

She entered as the favorite, with a clear target on her back from her competitors. But, despite that, she exits as the only repeat champion in the class following her performance Friday.

Zentz successfully defended her 2019 state titles in the 800 meters and the 400 on Day 1 of the Class AA State Track and Field meet at Missoula County Public Stadium. She ran her best races in the events with PRs of 2:12.54 in the 800 and 57.21 in a tightly contested race.

"It is just a weight off my chest because it was a lot of pressure coming in as the expected winner," she said, gasping for breath walking to the awards tent after winning the 400 title. " ... I showed up today and was almost teary eyed because I almost forgot how special state track is and I love it so much and a lot of my favorite moments have been at state track. Coming back after a year, which is really surreal, and having a full crowd of fans was really special."

Zentz was almost caught on the final stretch of the 400 in the final heat and final race of the day. Billings West freshman Taylee Chirrick, who entered just under a second behind Zentz in the event, finished just a hair behind Zentz in 57.27. It was about as close as a race can get.

The 400 ended in a close spring to close with an exciting competition between the junior and freshman. They eventually congratulated one another on the exciting finish.

Zentz also gave some praise to the young star out of Billings West.

"It makes me really excited that I had some close competition," Zentz said. "Taylor is an amazing freshman. She is strong and is amazing so I have a lot of respect for her and I love competing against girls like her."

Her weekend isn't done, as she will attempt to take a third state title when she races in Saturday's 200 finals. She enters third in the event behind Jaeden Wolff out of Billings West and Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner.

Zentz's strong day helped to lead the Helena High team to a lead in the girls team standings with 47 not that far ahead of Missoula Hellgate (41), Sentinel (41) and Billings West (33).

Elsewhere on the girls side, Sentinel senior Anja Jackson upset Belgrade senior Gracey Carter in the javelin throw. Carter entered with a season best toss that was 20 feet longer than Jackson's top mark, but Jackson had lost just once — a second place finish in the first meet — this season. She has placed first the rest of the season and continued that trend Friday.

Jackson's winning throw went 129 feet and five inches while Carter took silver with 123-07.

Having that extra bit of competition, plus the added intensity and adrenaline that comes with the state meet, played a part in Jackson's career day.

"I'm so happy," Jackson said. "I finally got the PR I wanted. I was so nervous — I'm still shaking — and I'm glad it is over honestly. ... I was feeling pretty confident I would get on the podium but I didn't know exactly where I would place though."

Surging Spartans

Sentinel, and the city of Missoula, was well represented at the top of the distance events.

Considering the history of the two schools in the sport, with Sentinel housing the 2020 state champion boys cross country team and Hellgate with its own lengthy distance history, it wasn't the most surprising result but it was dominant.

Five out of the top six finishers in the boys 3200 were from Missoula. Sentinel's Wyatt Mortenson took the state title in 9:16.74, his teammate Tanner Klumph finished second in 9:23.70, Hellgate's Miles Colescott was third in 9:32.19, fourth was Chase Green out of Sentinel in 9:40.83, fifth was Ryan Harrington from Great Falls in 9:43.70 and sixth was yet another Spartan in Corbin Johnson in 9:44.49.

Mortenson was pretty stoked to see so many local runners place high in their town.

"When I think of it, and Hellgate and us this track season tended to dominate the distance field," he said. " ... It's amazing to see so much talent and dedication in a little spot and I think that's what has made it flourish. The competition is great and the bar is so high. In order to get there you literally have to be working your rear end off. That's what our team has done and it is what Hellgate has done to maintain that level with us. ... It was about who was willing to work harder this winter and it showed at the finish line."

Beyond the local dominance from Missoula teams though, for Mortenson, who will run collegiately at Utah Valley, he finally achieved a long-held goal.

A transfer from Colorado, he had never won a state title. Not in cross, not in track. Now, after a seven second win over his own teammate and friend, he did it. He is a state champ.

"With track, this is just following through," he said. "We were dedicated. We took just a little break after cross country for like a week or two and then came back, trained all of us. It's amazing and I gave it everything I had today."

Sentinel also had another individual state title from Day 1 with the boys long jump behind Jace Klucewich (21-6.75). The Spartans lead the boys team standings with 69 ahead of Hellgate (30), Butte (29) and Missoula Big Sky (21) as the city of Missoula had a pretty strong opening day from its local schools.

Other notables

While the Bozeman distance dynasty has fallen off a tad on the boys side recently, its girls jumpers and girls distance success continued with some solid performances Friday.

Similar to past star jumpers like Delaney Bahn who dominated the 2019 state track and field meet, Bozeman junior high jumper Hannah Schonhoff kept the jumping success up with a win in the high jump. She got into a jump off at 5-7 against Butte's Anna Trudnowski but, on her third try at the height, Schonhoff took the win.

She attempted 5-8 but just missed, hitting the bar with her calf on her second jump before missing her third.

In the girls 3200, Hellgate's Kensey May took the win in 10:47.19 to beat out Flathead senior Perrin for the title, but trailing them in the rest of the top five were three from Bozeman plus one from hellgate in Abby Kendrick in fourth.

Bozeman took third, fifth and sixth between senior Ellie Hull (10:59.16), senior Natalie McCormick (11:02.95) and junior Hayley Burns (11:06.78).

The Class AA state meet will wrap up Saturday.