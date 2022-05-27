BUTTE — The Class AA state track and field meet opened with a bang on Friday and didn't let up on what was a historic day.
In the first running event of the day, the 400-meter relay, the Billings West girls set a new all-class state record as the team of Jaeden Wolff, Hailey Coey, Kaitlin Grossman and Taylee Chirrick won their second consecutive Class AA title with a time of 47.55.
"We didn't really have a goal coming in, we just wanted to PR," Wolff said. "We didn't expect to PR by almost a second. We were all super shocked and obviously, super excited about that."
For Wolff, it was just the beginning of an exciting day. The defending Class AA girls state champion in the 100-meter dash didn't win her second title on Friday, at least not yet, but in the preliminary round, she smashed another all-state class record, running a 12.08. The previous record was 12.19.
"It feels so awesome," she said. "I just didn't have words after. I obviously want to run under 12 (seconds) but I just secured my spot as a state record holder and I'm definitely fine with that. But tomorrow is a new day and I'm going to aim higher."
Wolff wasn't alone in her record-breaking day. Helena High's Odessa Zentz fell just short of the Class AA girls record for the 400, after it was originally thought she beat the mark. However, Zentz still ran a personal-best time of 56.02, which set a Helena High record and gave the senior her third state title in a race she has never lost in Montana High School competition.
"I'm just so happy with my time," Zentz said. "I knew I could do it and I just felt really good going into the last 100."
And as far as her perfect high school record, it's another point of pride.
"That race is so hard," she said. "And I honestly take pride in winning that, especially with all the great competition we have in Montana, and the fact that I've never lost is really cool."
Zentz wasn't the only repeat state champion of the day in the AA girls meet as Bozeman's Hannah Schonhoff hit 5-7 in the high jump to win her second consecutive title.
"It felt amazing," Schonhoff said of reaching 5-7. "That's been my outdoor PR since last year and I haven't really jumped it this year so to finally jump it again felt so good."
Schonhoff said she was also enjoying relief from the pressure of trying to defend her title.
"I am so in my (own) head and I over think everything," she said. "But I think the nerves are good to a point. They push you to be better."
The feeling of being a two-time state champ? That's harder to explain.
"I'm just trying to process it," she said. "I'm just happy to be here and happy I did as well as I did. It's more than I could ask for. I was hoping to hit 5-7 and to hit 5-7 and win...I don't know, I'm just so excited."
Hellgate's Kensey May also added the 1,600 title to her cross country championship this past fall after a time of 4:56.
"It feels good," May said. "I worked really hard for it, and I think I deserve it."
May was joined in the winner's circle by Hannah Moses, who took home the pole vault championship in girls AA after a vault of 11-09, a personal record, on Thursday night.
Billings West crowned another champion as Alysa Keller won the javelin title after a throw of 143-01.
Yet, the Helena girls tied Billings West with three state titles on Friday as sophomore Logan Todorovich won her first state championship in the long jump (18-06), while Sydney Mattfeldt won the AA girls shot put (41-01.75).
"It was super, super exciting," Todorovich said of her winning jump. "I don't even know how to explain it. It's just so exciting."
Logan's sister Madi Todorovich took third in the same event, while also offering her sister some encouragement.
"It's so cool," she said of having her sister right there with her. "And having her down there with me, encouraging me, really helped me too."
With three state titles and a number of other all-state finishers, Helena High holds a strong lead after day one with 67 points, 26 clear of Billings West. Bozeman is tied for third with Missoula Hellgate with 32.
On the boys side of things, Gallatin's Garret Coley stole the show as he won both the high jump (6-04) and the long jump (23-01) for the Raptors who find themselves leading the boys competition after day one with 34 points, just ahead of Missoula Sentinel (30) and Helena Capital which is in third with 24.
One reason the Bruins have the points they do is the state championship won by Alex Brisko in the pole vault. He got to a height of 14-06, which capped years of building towards this goal.
"It feels really good," he said. "This has been a goal of mine for four years now and it was a lot of hard work that paid off. I don't know how to describe it other than everything I have hoped for these last four years."
Helena High's Josh Goleman also earned repeat champion status as the Bengal won his second straight AA title in the shot put after a throw of 53-04.50.
"It's nice to go out back-to-back," he said. "It's a good thing to have on the resume."
Sam Ells of Glacier kept the Wolfpack in the team race on Friday and he won his own state title in the 1,600 after a time of 4:15.47.
Rafe Premo of CMR took home the 400 after running a 49.68, while the Sentinel team of Easton Leadbetter, Karsen Beitz, Quentin Schraeder and Hudson Lembke won the 400-meter relay with a time of 41.89.
The Class AA state track and field meet will resume with field events at 9 a.m. on Saturday as well as running events beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.