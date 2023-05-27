Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Special is the word most often used to the describe the Helena High girls track team and this weekend at the Class AA state track meet, the Bengals were special in every sense of the word.

Over two days at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte, Helena ran away from the field, winning a total of five state championships — with two each from Logan and Madilyn Tordorovich — and winning a second consecutive team championship with a total of 114 points compared to 70 for second place Gallatin and 68.5 for Missoula Hellgate.

"Coming into the meet, we knew the girls were going to have to be at their best," Helena High head coach Jesse Zentz said. "And not once did they let down no matter what was going on elsewhere. We said on Thursday night, no one has to be superwoman. You just have to go out there and be you. They did that, and more."

The Bengals didn't need any super heroes, but it doesn't hurt to have some super humans in the form of the Todorovich sisters who combined for 68 points over two days and four state titles.

Following her all-class state record long jump on Friday, Logan Todorovich followed it up with a second straight state title in the 100-meter hurdles (14.97).

"Winning a state championship will never get old," Logan said after her fourth title. "It's really exciting. I've worked really hard and it's like all that work is paying off."

When it was all said and done, Logan scored 29.5 points and was all-state in four events total, taking second in the high jump and running the 400-meter relay.

Madilyn scored 38.5 points for the Bengals and the sophomore added her second state championship of the weekend on Saturday, winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of (45.75). She also finished as the runner-up in the 200, took third in the 400, fifth in the long jump and was part of two all-state relay teams.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I love scoring points for my team and I'm just so thankful for all my teammates and my coaches that have supported me."

"They're just special," Zentz said of the Todorovich sisters. "They're a very rare type of kid. Not many kids can do that many events normally, but you also don't have kids that are as successful as they are and as humble as they are and I think that's why the team rallies around them because they're always more focused on how the rest of the team is doing."

A great example was in Friday's 400-meter dash as Zentz said Madilyn had a message for Hazel Bishop right before the race.

"Hazel had a bit of a quad injury," Zentz said. "Madi was feeling terrible (on Friday) and threw up a couple of times. She's a kid that wants to win the 400. Before the race, Hazel was anxious and nervous and Madi just comes up to her and says, 'You just need to go out and run like you want to win it.' And I mean that just shows you the selflessness. She wants to win the 400 but she's telling her teammate to run to win and then, Hazel goes out and wins the title."

In all, 10 Bengals found the podium over the two-day meet as Bishop, Reghan Skogen, Kim Feller, Annika Nehring, Makenzie Jackson, Birdie Heuiser, Evey Linden and Lauren Heuiser all contributed points to the repeat.

"That team-first attitude in track is so important," Zentz said. "It's not obvious to a lot of people that (track and field) is a team sport. But these girls fully get it and that's what makes them special."

While there was zero drama about the girls team title near the end of the meet, there was plenty of intrigue in the battle for the boys title. Capital and Gallatin dueled it out for two days and following a win by the Raptors in the 1,600-meter relay (the final event), CHS and Gallatin shared the team title with 63 points each. Glacier was third with 52 points.

Capital's Tom Carter played a key role for the Bruins, taking third in the 100 and fifth in the 200, as well as being part of the runner-up finish in the 400-relay on Friday.

"It's awesome," Carter said. "Team wins are bigger than the individuals and I'd take a team win any day of the week. Just having this great group of guys around us and the coaches — we've been working at it for four years and it feels really good to go out this way."

For a fleeting moment, due to a scoring snafu, the Bruins thought they had clinched an outright title. The score was corrected and the two teams eventually tied, but it took every point possible for CHS, which didn't have any individuals win state titles over the weekend.

"Every kid came up with something and that's what counts," Capital head coach Lon Carter said. "If you're going to win this maze of athletes and maze of events, you have to have kids working at every event and doing well, not in one or two, but probably three. That's what these kids did and it's an amazing thing. A totally, completely, amazing thing."

For the Bruins, the title came down to the discus. Capital needed some extra points to add to their cushion and got just enough thanks a fourth-place finish from Barrett Hageman and a fifth-place finish from Cole Dawes, who PR'd on his last throw, bumping him from sixth to fifth, which ended up being just enough to get Capital a share of the state title.

"I knew I had to whip one more to try and get us that team win," Said Dawes, who also placed in the shot put. "That's what I did. I added a little grunt to it. We just knew we were in the lead and that a big throw could help us out."

Hageman finished fourth, which in addition to his second-place finish in the shot put, gave him 12 points for the Bruins.

"It's crazy, two sports in one year," Said Hageman who also played on the Bruin football team that won state last fall. "We've had a lot of great seniors and we're gonna miss them. It's been a good ride."

Merek Mihelsh was the leading point getter for Capital with 14 after taking second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Others that contributed points and earned all-state honors were Gavin Mow, Matthew Moreni, Talon Marsh, Tyler Crum, Andy Williams and Jeremiah Saari.

Capital didn't crown any individual state champions on its way to a co-team title, but Gallatin sure did as Nash Coley won his second title of the weekend on Saturday, finishing first in the 300 hurdles (38.47) in addition to winning the 400.

"It feels great being a state champion," Coley said. "Crossing that finish line and not seeing anyone in my peripheral was a great feeling. It feels like all my hard work is finally paying off."

Throughout the day, Gallatin was chipping away at the Bruins lead and when Jack Murray took second in the discus, it got the Raptors within 10, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Gallatin needed to win and Capital to take seventh in order to earn a share of the title and that's what happened. Coley made up a lot of ground on the second lap, before Garrett Dahlke eventually took over for the final leg and ran the Raptors to a state championship in the relay and team competition.

"It's surreal to get the team championship," Dahlke said. "Especially as a senior and to finish it off winning that race (1,600 relay), there's no better way to go out."

It was the first Class AA state track championship for the Raptors, who also got points from Carson Steckelberg, Quinn Clark, Ryan Nansel who was second in the long jump and Murray. The others on the 1,600 state title relay team were Carter Dahlke and Osker Patterson.

Yet, the run to the team title wasn't without a little controversy and not just because of the tie.

In the Class AA 1600, Weston Brown and Nathan Neil of Bozeman each broke the previous all-class state record. Brown finished first and set a new all-class state record of 4:10.68, while Neil finished in 4:11. However, Neil was disqualified for cutting across his lane too quickly before the final lap, meaning Steckelberg got sixth and a key extra point in the team race.

"Stuff like that is going to happen in a race," Brown said of the DQ. "I don't agree with that. And he (Nathan) ran a state record."

Even though Neil's time didn't count, their sprint to the finish was still inspiring.

"I love running with Nathan," Brown said. "It's so awesome. We have taken one day off since Christmas. That's how hard we work."

And of the record?

"It's a great feat," Brown said. "I have no doubt that it'll be pretty short lived, especially with Nathan coming up."

Brown was one of five individuals to capture multiple state championships this weekend, as he also won the 3200. The other was Ave Roberts of Billings Skyview who swept the 100 (12.36) and the 200 (25.39).

"It's is a pretty amazing feeling," Roberts said. "It kind of feels like you're floating. I didn't know what it would feel like, but it's very special."

For full results, click here.

