LAUREL — A day that began ideally took a horrible turn for Noah Bouchard.
The Huntley Project senior won the Class B boys state javelin, the first event of the meet Friday at the Laurel Sports Complex. Shortly thereafter, around 11:30 a.m., Bouchard competed in the trials of the 110-meter hurdles.
Bouchard was cruising in the early stages of his heat, but something went wrong after he leapt over one of his hurdles (he believes it was the fourth). His trail leg snapped through too hard, as he described it. He heard and felt a pop as he landed, and he crumbled onto the track.
Bouchard knew right away that he suffered a hamstring injury, and he knew it was bad. He stayed down for minutes and needed to be helped off.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t hurt until after the race, but it started to hurt (right away), crept up on me, so then I just gave up,” Bouchard told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
Trainers put a long brace on his right leg, and he needed crutches to move around.
At best, Bouchard pulled his hamstring, he said. He fears it’s torn. Either way, the injury ended his high school track career and robbed him of a chance to win five individual State B titles (and possibly the 400-meter relay).
“Just bad luck. It’s not like I didn’t stretch or warm up,” Bouchard said. “Just God’s plan for me, I guess.”
Javelin was the least likely event for Bouchard to win. He entered state with the third-best Class B boys mark at 158-8, which was a foot behind No. 1 (Florence-Carlton junior Luke Maki). Bouchard shattered his PR, throwing a 166-4 to beat Eureka junior Joseph Kindel by more than two feet (Maki’s best throw was 158-4).
“It was wide open,” Bouchard said of the State B boys javelin competition. “That’s why I got into it this year. (Project throws coach John) Poole knows his stuff, so he was able to get me there.”
After the 110 trials, Bouchard was set to compete in the long jump Friday afternoon. His personal-best long jump of 22-5.5 led Class B boys by more than eight inches.
Saturday would have been Bouchard’s main showcase. He was scheduled to compete in the triple jump in the morning and was likely to win (his top jump, 42-11, was 10 inches longer than the second State B boys mark). Shortly after that, he was set to run the 110 hurdles.
Bouchard’s best event was saved for last. His PR in the high jump, 6-10, is not only the best in the state; it’s one inch higher than the State B record. He would gotten his chance to officially break the record on Saturday afternoon. Instead, he’ll be spectating and beginning his road to recovery.
Bouchard’s injury might also prevent Project from winning the boys team title, although the Red Devils lead the boys standings after day one with 28 points, 12 more than Bigfork and Missoula Loyola, who are tied for second place. Project is No. 2 in the girls team race with 16 points, six behind Manhattan.
The situation could certainly be worse for Bouchard. The javelin state title is his second, joining his 2019 high jump victory (he cleared 6-8 at that state meet). He’s received college interest for both track and basketball, and he’s been in touch with Division I track programs, including Montana, Arizona State and Colorado.
Bouchard got a big round of applause from the Laurel spectators when he received his javelin first-place medal Friday afternoon. He mustered a smile but struggled to think positively, considering he needed his brace, crutches and other people to get up and down the medal stand.
“I’m just disappointed,” he said. “My plan was to come here and win five events, and I got one. It’s a letdown.”
Columbus’ Martinez wins boys long jump
Bouchard’s absence left an opening for the State B boys long jumpers, and Columbus junior Colby Martinez took advantage, using a PR on his final jump to earn an emotional win.
Before that last attempt, Martinez’s best long jump Friday was 20-11, which trailed Missoula Loyola’s Gordon McMillion by two inches. For reasons Martinez can’t explain, he jumped 21-4 on his final try, besting his previous PR by half an inch. He knew it was a go-ahead mark as soon as he landed, and he yelled, “Let’s go,” when the marker announced the 21-4.
“I was like, ‘If I scratch, I get second, so just go.’ I ended up getting that perfect mark,” Martinez said. “I’m just on cloud nine right now.”
McMillion’s final attempt was right after Martinez’s. Considering McMillion’s PR is 21-9, Martinez knew victory wasn’t guaranteed. But McMillion’s last jump was 21-0.5.
Martinez had to wait for Missoula Loyola senior Gordon McMillion to make his final jump before he could celebrate the win. McMillion fell short of 21-04, and celebrate Martinez did. pic.twitter.com/3TbZeUsG76— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) May 28, 2021
In no way was Martinez happy that Bouchard couldn’t compete.
“I hate to see a kid get hurt, especially a competitor like him,” Martinez said. “He’s just an athlete. He deserves to be out here competing with everyone.”
He knows a healthy Bouchard likely would have won the event, but that didn’t take away his sense of accomplishment. Martinez broke down as he talked about his grandfather, Leif Torgerson, who was watching his grandson compete in track for the first time, Martinez said. Last month, Martinez lost his grandmother, Sheila Torgerson (Leif’s wife). She was 78.
“I do everything for her now,” Martinez said through tears. “I just wanted to make them proud.”
Three Forks’ Murphy wins girls long jump
Like Martinez, Three Forks junior Jasmyn Murphy won the long jump with a PR. She used a 17-0.25 to edge Manhattan senior Madeline Severson by four inches.
Murphy’s previous PR was 16-4.75, the fifth-best State B girls mark entering this week.
“To finally get that mark, 17, was the best thing,” Murphy said. “It’s like that feeling when your heart drops, but in a good way.”
Wolf Point’s Olson wins girls 400
Severson was State B’s fastest girls 400 runner entering the state meet, and she set a PR (58.68) in the 400 finals Friday. Yet she finished second. That’s because Wolf Point senior Jewel Olson broke her 400 PR by more than 1.2 seconds, finishing in 58.34.
“I can’t really believe that I won,” Olson said minutes after the race ended. “It still feels like I have to run the 400.”
Manhattan’s Barney wins boys 400
Bouchard and Manhattan senior Wyatt Barney are the only returning champions, boys and girls, at the State B meet (spring sports were canceled last year because of COVID-19). Barney will try to defend his 800 title Saturday, and he’ll leave Laurel as a state champion no matter how that race goes.
Barney edged Missoula Loyola junior Ridger Palma by 0.20 seconds in Friday’s 400 finals. Barney’s winning time of 49.54 broke his PR by 0.13 seconds.
At the 2019 meet, Barney hurt his quad in the 400 finals as he was coming out of the blocks. He was able to finish the race but was dead last. Two years later, he went worst to first.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I’ve just grown up as a person, gotten more comfortable with getting bigger. I’ve gained quite a bit of weight and muscle, so that really helps.”
Townsend’s Stolte wins girls 1,600
Emma Stolte didn’t know if she’d even be able to run the State B girls 1,600 meters on Friday, let alone win or set a PR.
Stolte, a junior at Townsend, missed districts and divisionals with a right leg injury that she believed was a stress fracture. It wasn’t that serious, but her leg was still in pain Friday during the 1,600-meter run.
“Coming around this last stretch, my body was just aching,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, now’s the time.’ I decided in my head I was going to pull forward. Instantly, like that, I did it."
Stotle crossed the finish line five-plus seconds before her competitors. Her final time was 5:17.47, nearly a second faster than her previous best.
Wolf Point’s Ackerman wins boys 1,600
Right before the State B girls 1,600, Wolf Point senior Zander Ackerman won the event on the boys side. He didn’t set a PR, but his time of 4:31.02 was good enough to give him his first-ever state title.
“Pretty emotional. A big thing where I’m from,” Ackerman said. “Just to make my family proud, that’s the stuff for me, making people happy.”
Ackerman has the best State B boys 800 time and the second-best 3,200 time. He’ll run both races Saturday.
Project’s Sedgwick wins girls discus
Huntley Project senior Tristen Sedgwick didn’t set a PR in the girls discus, and she didn’t need to. Her title-winning throw of 128-02 bested the next-closest competitor by more than 11 feet.
“I’ve been dreaming of this day for so long now,” Sedgwick said. “After not performing at all last year, it’s a pretty good feeling to finally be on top.”
Project’s Buchanan wins boys discus
Unlike Sedgwick, Project senior Stanley Buchanan did set a PR in the discus, topping his previous best by 3 ½ feet. His winning throw of 149 feet was more than 10 clear of second place.
“This is my first year doing discus, so I’m very happy with that,” Buchanan said. “I’ve been working on my form pretty hard the past two to three weeks.”
Bigfork’s Osborne wins boys pole vault
Bigfork’s Seth Osborne is good friends with Red Lodge’s Spencer Jacobsen. Before Friday’s pole vault, the seniors said to each other, “I’m not going to be mad if I lose to you,” according to Osborne.
As a result, Osborne felt mixed emotions when he won his first state title Friday.
Both he and Jacobsen cleared 13-9, but neither could vault over the bar on their four attempts at 14 feet. The bar then dropped back down to 13-9. Osborne cleared it but Jacobsen didn’t, resulting in a victory for Osborne.
“Right when he missed, I dropped to my knees,” Osborne said. “I just felt bad for him because it’s senior year.”
After a few seconds, Osborne began to digest the fact that he had just finished his career with a first-place finish at state.
“This is what I’ve been working for my whole career,” he said. “I’m really happy to end it on a bang.”
The State B girls pole vault was scheduled for Friday but was moved to Saturday because of a two-hour weather delay Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.