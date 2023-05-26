Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BUTTE – For Conrad’s Breauna Erickson, the feeling of winning a state title isn’t foreign. The junior pole vaulter entered the weekend as the two-time defending Class B state champion.

Erickson’s third state title victory on Friday was different.

After a number of delays due to rain, the finish to the girls’ pole vault was well worth the wait. Huntley Project’s Brynn Wandle and Erickson each set Class B state records with jumps of 11-6.

Wandle couldn’t convert on her three attempts at 11-9 and Erickson failed on her first two tries. On her third and final attempt, Erickson successfully extended the state record.

“It was just like butterflies hit, and I just wanted to squeeze somebody,” Erickson laughed. “It was crazy, knowing I can do it in my head and actually performing it physically is such a big difference. It was just butterflies, that’s the best way I can explain it.”

The Class B state record was previously 11-1, set by Missoula Loyola’s Alison Hixon in 2005. The slick track and several delays didn’t hold Erickson back from re-writing the record books on Friday.

“It was very stressful coming into the state meet. I tried my very best to prepare myself mentally, and when it was postponed multiple times I had to re-prepare,” Erickson said.

Erickson’s victory gave Conrad a sweep of pole vault titles. Zack Durnell won the boys’ state title on Thursday with a leap of 14 feet. Durnell dethroned last year’s state champion, Luke Donally of Huntley Project, who finished in second with a jump of 13-6.

With one day of competition remaining, six boys and five girls have been crowned Class B state champions so far.

Individual champions

In the first event of the day, Glasgow’s Vaughn Miller won the javelin state title with a throw of 163-05. Huntley Project’s Lane Lile came up just short on his final throw with a 162-10.

Miller finished on top of the podium, a good feeling after finishing in second place a year ago.

“It feels awesome. This was my goal coming in after taking second place last year, so we did it,” Miller said with a smile.

Bigfork’s Jack Jensen won the 1600-meters state title with a time of 4:28.26 and Florence-Carlton’s William Wagner stood on top of the podium after winning the 400-meter dash title with a time of 50.19.

Bryce Umphrey of St. Ignatius won the long jump state title with a personal record of 21-02.25 to edge out Missoula Loyola’s Malik Lyttle.

In one of the final events of the day, Missoula Loyola’s Beau Meyer won the discus state title with a personal record throw of 146-11.

“It was so emotional, I broke down and was crying because I just felt so good. To come in and win it, it felt so good. It was really cool to have my mom and teammates there, and my coach gave me the biggest hug afterwards. It was the coolest experience,” Meyer said.

On the girls’ side, Alexis Deming of Plains won the discus state title with a throw of 123-01. Columbus’ Makenzie Sheils earned the top spot in the long jump with a leap of 16-08.25.

On the track, Avery Gerdes set a personal record on her way to the 400-meter dash state title with a time of 58.45.

Natalie Wood of Big Timber won the 1600-meters state title, completing the race in 5:15.79.

Both Gerdes and Wood will have a chance to add to their state titles on Saturday. Gerdes will be contending in 800-meters, high jump and triple jump. Wood will also be busy as a serious threat in the 800-meters and 3200-meters.

Team title race

While there are still plenty of events remaining, the team state title race has started taking shape.

Through six of a total seventeen events, the Glasgow boys’ team currently has a commanding lead with 39 points.

Huntley Project is in second with 20 points and Jefferson is right behind in third place with 18 points. Jefferson entered the weekend as the two-time defending champions. Missoula Loyola is tied for third with 18 points.

The Huntley Project girls’ squad currently sits on top of the standings with 26 points.

Columbus isn’t too far behind with 24 points and Big Timber is tied for third with Conrad with 16 points. Along with the Jefferson boys, Big Timber is going for its third consecutive state title.

Team standings and all results can be found here.

With 11 events remaining for the boys and 12 for the girls, there is plenty of opportunity to shake up the team standings.

The full schedule of events can be found here.