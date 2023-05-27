Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BUTTE – Some say that two is company and three is a crowd. The Jefferson boys’ track and field squad would disagree after winning its third consecutive Class B state title.

“I’m feeling awesome. It feels great to win three in a row, every year it gets better than the last time,” Jefferson runner Dylan Root said.

Jefferson finished with 72 points, a comfortable 15-point lead over the second place finisher, Florence-Carlton. Missoula Loyola took third place with 55 points.

Three individual state champions led the charge for the Panthers on their way to a three-peat.

Root won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record of 14.88 and also took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Hunter Stevens won the title in the high jump with a leap of six feet and Dalton Noble won the shot put with a personal record of 50-11.

Luke Mest was another important contributor for Jefferson, finishing in third place in the 1600-meters and second place in the 3200 meters.

Mest, Root, Stevens and Tavan McMaster each finished all-state in two events. McMaster took third in the discus and fourth in shot put.

Overall, Jefferson had 11 podium finishes, including second place in the 4x100 relay.

“Everyone wanted it and everyone worked hard, you don’t get there by yourself,” Jefferson thrower Dalton Noble said. “We all help each other and everyone is cheering each other on. Not everyone sees it as a team sport but we really treat it like a team sport.”

With three consecutive state titles, it has been a historic stretch for Jefferson.

As one streak continues, another comes to an end. The Missoula Loyola girls won the Class B state title, dethroning the two-time defending champions, Big Timber.

It is the first state for Missoula Loyola since 2012. Loyola finished with 68 points, just edging out Huntley Project’s 66 points to win the title.

It came down to the very end, with the 4x400 relay. Huntley Project trailed by 10 points entering the relay, the final event of the weekend.

Loyola needed to finish on the podium to ensure the state title, and they did just that. Huntley Project took first, but a fifth place finish from Loyola was enough to hang on for gold.

“I was highly confident that this was coming, but I wasn’t sure we could beat Huntley (Project). They have some unbelievable athletes, but it’s a track meet. We’ve been saying all week, anything can happen at state. I couldn’t be happier,” Missoula Loyola head coach Justin Johnston said.

Isabelle Berry led the way for Loyola, winning three individual state titles.

Berry stood on top of the podium for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles. She also took third place in the 300-meter hurdles.

“I love helping the team, obviously. I want us to win as a team and everyone is out here supporting me which I really appreciate. Our whole team is super supportive of one another,” Berry said after winning the 200-meter dash.

Ireland Johnston was another major contributor to Loyola’s first state title in 11 years. Johnston took second place in both the 400-meters and 800-meters.

Sophomore Victoria Gerhart took third place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. Loyola also earned a medal in the 4x100, as they took second place with a time of 50.57.

Individual success

In a weekend full of events, several athletes stood out with impressive individual performances.

Along with Berry from Missoula Loyola, Dawson Sweat of Townsend also won three individual state titles in the Mining City.

Sweat set personal records in both the 100-meter dash (11.09) and 200-meter dash (22.38) on his way to the top of the podium. He also won the title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.58.

“I’ve always been looking forward to a triple crown, it has always been a dream of mine. Putting in hours of work and years of practice, it’s worth it,” Sweat said after his third title of the day.

Sweat was also a vital part of Townsend’s state title-winning 4x100 relay. Townsend finished in fifth place with 46 points behind Sweat’s busy weekend.

Big Timber’s Natalie Wood was another busy athlete at the state meet. Wood won state titles in both the 1600-meters and 3200-meters. She set a personal record in the 1600 with a time of 5:15.79.

Wood took third place in the 800-meters, setting another personal record with a time of 2:24.

“I feel really good because I’ve been working so hard for it for so long. It started to seem a little unattainable, and now that I’ve been able to grab it, I’m so happy,” Wood said.

Another successful long distance runner this weekend was Jack Jensen of Bigfork. Jensen won the 1600-meters on Friday and followed it up with a title in the 800-meters.

“It’s surreal. It is so much fun to be winning and lead it from start to finish,” Jensen said after winning the 800.

One year ago, Jensen took second place in both of those events. This year, he took home the gold and set a personal record in the 1600 with a time of 4:28.26.

“It’s great, I was kind of excited to have the pressure. It feels great to be able to live up to it,” Jensen said.

Jensen was also a contributor on Bigfork’s 4x400 relay, a third place finish.

Freshman Avery Gerdes of Huntley Project finished all-state in five different events and earned state titles in three events.

Gerdes won the 400-meters with a personal record time of 58.45 and added another state title in the 800-meters (2:20.35). Gerdes was also a key part of Huntley Project’s state title-winning 4x400 relay.

In field events, Gerdes took second place in the triple jump (35-06.75) and sixth place in the high jump with a leap of five feet.

All in all, the Class B state track and field meet showcased countless noteworthy moments.

A three-peat for the Jefferson boys, Missoula Loyola taking down both Huntley Project and Big Timber, and plenty of individual milestones.

For full results of the meet, click here.