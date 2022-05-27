GREAT FALLS — Ridger Palma finds speed when he is having fun. Well, on Friday at the Class B state championship meet, Palma must have been enjoying himself quite a bit – or maybe he’s just fast.
The Missoula Loyola senior broke the Class B state meet record in the 200-meter preliminaries with a time of 22.07, nearly two-tenths faster than the old mark, and outpaced the rest of the field by more than a second.
“I didn’t really know that I broke [the record] until afterwards when my dad came over and told me,” Palma said. “I’m really stoked. This is like a dream come true…I just kinda told myself to have fun today.”
Palma is so fast not even a state meet record broke his personal record time of 21.91 seconds set two weeks ago at divisionals.
Palma was also the only athlete to break the 11-second barrier in the 100-meter dash (10.97 seconds) and missed another state meet record by a mere tenth of a second.
Loyola’s boys team took second in the 4x100 prelims with Palma anchoring, and to cap his day off, the speedster torched the field in the 400-meter dash finals to earn a state championship.
When Palma tells himself that he’s going to do something, that exact result usually follows. Well, in the 400, his goal to break the 50-second barrier came to fruition with a time of 49.15 seconds.
“Something a lot of people don’t realize about track is that it’s mental,” Palma said. “If you tell yourself you’re going to run a certain time, you’re gonna run that time…I was telling myself that I was going to run a 49 today and I did. I just wanted to take that head wind [on] as best I could. I just told myself 49, 49, 49.”
Palma and Luca Dombrowski, who finished second in the 400, have Loyola’s boys team sitting sixth in the team standings following Friday’s action. Bigfork (28 points) paces the field followed closely by Jefferson, Red Lodge and Glasgow (20 points each).
On the girl’s side, Big Timber got its defense of last year’s team title rolling in earnest. The Sheepherders amassed 31 points through Friday, two more than Glasgow in second and seven more than Jefferson in third.
Teams scores currently do not reflect Thursday's final in the girls pole vault won by Conrad's Breauna Erickson. Erickson is the repeat state champion in the event after clearing 11 feet.
This article will be updated
