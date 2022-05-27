GREAT FALLS – Five repeat champions highlighted the first day of the 2022 Class C state track and field meet at Memorial Stadium.
Belt senior Lindsey Paulson ran out to an early lead in the girls 1,600 and kept pulling away as she ran a winning time of 5 minutes, 1.53 seconds.
“Crossing that finish line and seeing that time was awesome,” Paulson said. “Our goal all year has been to get to as close to five (minutes) as possible.”
Superior senior Sorren Reese made the most of her final throw to reclaim the girls javelin title with a 128 foot, 4 inch mark to surpass Saco’s Jaycee Erickson on the final attempt.
“I think it was the most intense competition as far as how close it was. Jaycee Erickson, her last throw, was right there,” Reese said. The Carroll bound multi-event athlete had a hectic afternoon going between javelin and high jump where she finished fourth.
Also in the throws, Seeley-Swan senior Walker McDonald was able to hold off a familiar competitor of Cade VanVleet from Noxon to notch another title in the boys shot put at 53-11.
“I’m really happy to win,” McDonald said. “I slept last night pretty good and I was feeling pretty energetic and was just ready to go.”
Seeley-Swan junior Owen Hoag repeated as the boys 400 champion in 50.58 seconds.
“I wish I could have run it a little faster, but I’ve got next year,” Hoag said. “I thought I’d be way more worked up before this race, but I wasn’t so I was pretty happy with that.”
Saco sophomore Teagan Erickson earned her second girls high jump title in as many years by clearing 5-4.
“There was a lot of good jumpers this year so just to be back here and competing, it’s been a lot of fun,” Erickson said.
She and fellow Eastern C competitor Plentywood’s Audrey Sampsen were the only two remaining when the bar got to 5-2.
“I was just telling her that this is where we want to be that this is where we want to be first and second. I would have been happy if it was her first or me first, it really didn’t matter,” Erickson recounted after. “I have a lot of respect for Audrey.”
Eight other new champions earned their first titles. On the girls side, four juniors the way.
In the girls shot put, Froid-Lake’s Carolyne Christoffersen won with a throw of 37-4.5 in the opening event of the day. To close the day, Manhattan Christian junior Jadyn VanDyken won the girls 400 in 57.49 seconds by closing strong down the home stretch.
In between, Plentywood’s Annie Kaul won the girls pole vault with a clearance of 10-6 and Seeley-Swan’s Emily Maughan won girls long jump at 17-5.5.
There were four new boys champions as well. In the boys high jump, seniors Toby Niederegger (Chinook) and Nate Overby (Plentywood) and 2021 champion Lustre Christian junior Jasiah Hambira all cleared 6-4, but due to the tiebreaker, Niederegger won on a height he hadn’t reached since his very first meet.
“I’ve been pushing for it, but it’s just a relief to finally get it at state for my last event,” Niederegger said.
Harlowton’s Colter Woldstad won the boys long jump with his leap of 21-10.
Manhattan Christian sophomore Oren Arthun claimed the boys 1,600 championship in 4:34.96 a year after finishing runner-up.
And after almost everyone had left, Great Falls Central senior Jackson Tarum won the boys pole vault champion by being the only vaulter to clear 13-9, a 15-inch improvement on his previous season best.
“I was due for something,” Tarum said after.
He wasn’t the only one to make big gains however. Runner-up Blaine Downing (Saco), a freshman, improved by a foot to 13-6. Coming into the meet, only two of the vaulters had cleared 13 feet, however nine vaulters made it to that progression Friday.
Record watch
Savage sophomore Brooke Reuter lowered her Class C girls 100 record when she ran 12.47 in the preliminary to qualify in the top time. Reuter set the previous mark of 12.49 at last year’s state meet in Missoula. Saturday’s final will feature five sprinters who posted qualifying times under 13 seconds.
Team updates
After the first day of competition, the Plentywood girls lead the standings with 30 points followed by Saco (28) and Seeley-Swan (26) who is attempting to win a third consecutive title.
The Seeley-Swan boys lead with 24 points over Belt (22) and Manhattan Christian (17).
