When Tatum Hull thought about this season, she just wanted to beat her freshman year PRs. In fact, they were the only ones she had after her sophomore season was lost to COVID-19 and then a torn left ACL in January 2021 eliminated her junior season.
She succeeded in doing so in three of her five events at the 2022 State C Track meet in Great Falls last weekend. Hull said Saturday she wasn’t quite sure how she would compare coming into the season.
“I didn’t pay attention at all last year. I was too busy rehabbing and I loved the feel of it my freshman year,” Hull said. “All that adrenaline and excitement was still there for me and it’s just such a good feeling.”
She made state finals in all five of her events by placing sixth in three (100, long jump, triple jump), was fifth in the 200 and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
It was validation of her choice of sport and that of her coaches.
“I didn’t expect much of anything from anyone,” Hull said. “I knew that track was the sport that I wanted to continue to do.”
And she will. She committed to the Yellowjackets after receiving an offer from Montana State Billings’ Jonathan Woehl who thought there may be more to her marks from her freshman season three years ago.
She knows what she’s overcome already.
“I’ve had multiple friends at CJI (tear their ACL) and I’d seen it,” Hull said. “I’ve seen them come back and see how strong they are, but until you get it done to you, you don’t even realize how hard it is and how much of a mental block it creates for you in everything. It created a mental block for me in all of my sports, but I’ve been able to sit through that and conquer everything.”
Divisional dominance
It was a good weekend to be a hurdler from the Western C. Seeley-Swan’s Chase Haines won the boys 110 hurdles and Darby’s William Martin won the boys 300 hurdles.
Four of the top six finishers in the 110 hurdles race were from the 13C and wanted to make sure they took a picture to commemorate the moment.
“We’ve just been hurdling together at like every meet for the past two years,” Haines said. “Last year we all just kind of were like, ‘Hey 13C is doing pretty good’ and then this year we knew we were probably going to be the top four hurdlers in the state so that was really exciting to see us do our best.”
As Haines crossed the finish line of his race, he was overcome with emotion. The first person to comfort him was Darby’s Martin.
“A lot of these guys have helped me through,” Martin said. “I wanted to be there for him like he was for me in all my races.
“The hurdle crew of friends I’ve made – Chase (Haines), Sam (Bryant), Nate (Tuinstra), Kyle (Lawson) – all just people that have run the 110s and 300s, all people that have helped carry me through it.”
A similar impact was made in the girls discus Northern C throwers as five of the top six finishers were from Fort Benton, Great Falls Central, Belt, Geraldine and North Star.
“It was really fun to see all five of us up there on the podium,” winner Cloe Kalanick said after they celebrated together after coming off the podium.
Kalanick thought there may have been a bit of a home field advantage in allowing the group to focus and find success.
“I think having it be at Memorial Stadium where I’ve had a lot of my meets this year was definitely a pro because it just kind of felt comfortable,” Kalanick explained.
Of the boys events, only five events were won by athletes from the north (three), south (one) and east (one), and all were field events. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap won a hectic 4x100 relay that saw two dropped batons.
The girls events featured a bit more even spread. Athletes from the west won six events along with both relays. Eastern athletes won six events and those from the north won three.
Record watch
Crowds gathered hoping to see a record Saturday morning. Murmurs passed among the crowd as they pointed out the athlete who had been nationally ranked this season.
Plentywood senior Cameron Brusven was undefeated in his event and led the state in all-classes with the farthest throw as he lined up to defend his state title.
Brusven was ultimately successful, but admitted a bit of disappointment in his actual winning mark of 181 feet, 3 feet.
C boys javelin:
Plentywood's Cameron Brusven repeats as champion with his throw of 181-3.
“I was really going for that record of 193,” Brusven said. “I fell short, but I mean I can’t complain about gold so I’m just happy to be out here and have that ability.”
Therein lies the difficulty of going for a record that can only be set at the state meet. Regardless of how well the season has gone, it all comes down to the mark on that day.
“I went into it really confident because I’ve had good marks all year so I had confidence in my ability, but was still nervous about what could happen. I got a good mark and I just kept the lead throughout it all."
He admitted feeling the pressure, but said, “I’ve had a really good support from my friends and family and they keep me humbled and grounded so that’s good.
He intends to play football at the University of Mary, but is not quite ready to leave the javelin behind just yet.
“I think I can only get bigger, faster, better and I don’t know, I’m excited for the future,” Brusven said.
