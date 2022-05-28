GREAT FALLS – Seeley-Swan’s boys had watched their girls teammates bring home the Class C first-place trophy twice over the past three years. So as they stood around on the infield after taking countless pictures, they had an idea.
Someone produced a Sharpie and kneeling so they could balance, they all began signing their names on the back, evidence of their marks on the moment.
Names like: Walker McDonald, now a four-time state champion and state record holder, Chase Haines, the 110 hurdles champion who immediately broke down after crossing the finish line in first, double-champion Owen Hoag who chased down Manhattan Christian in the 4x400 on the homestretch to seal the relay and put the finishing touch on the team victory, Sawyer Shelmerdine, whose efforts in the 800 and 400 scored valuable points for the Blackhawks and who boosted both relays, and Klayton Kovatch and Seth Dunster who both contributed relay legs.
Seeley-Swan won with 84 points, also over Manhattan Christian who scored 62.5 boys points and Belt who was third with 40.
“We’ve been doing it all year long,” coach Michael Haines said. “To win districts in a close one, divisionals went down to the wire when they had to win the mile relay to win it by 3.5 points or something like that, and then to win this, we knew we had the quality athletes that just performed all year long.”
“We actually talked about it at last year after we got fourth at state,” Haines said. “We kind of figured that we have what it could take to win it next year so it kind of fueled us last year coming close.”
Meanwhile across the stadium, before Plentywood even got off the podium, there were questions about where to hang the banner that would need to be created.
The Wildcats won with 74 points on the strength of four athletes, including 42 of those from junior Annie Kaul. Manhattan Christian finished runner-up with 65.5 and Seeley-Swan, who had won the previous two titles, was third with 52.
It’s the Wildcats first girls’ state C championship trophy and not just in track so there were a number of details to be discussed.
“It’s just so surreal,” coach Heidi Visocan said as the trophy was passed around for various photo ops. “I’ve been talking about this moment for the past couple years. They were so close in volleyball and basketball was just heartbreaking season for these girls so this is redemption I guess. Yeah it’s awesome.”
Visocan, who also serves as the Sheridan County Sheriff, figured that she’d call some of her deputies and see if they could get an escort along with the fire department as they return to Plentywood on Sunday.
It was a change from their demeanor after last week where they finished third at the Eastern C divisional to Scobey and Saco, but Visocan described her team looking at that trophy and saying, “This will not happen this week at state.”
Records fall
Seeley-Swan’s McDonald stepped into the discus ring Saturday fresh off his second shot put title on Friday and launched not only his best throw, but a Class C boys state meet record throw of 174 feet, 4 inches. It broke the previous mark from 2004 held by Mason Ophus of Big Sandy.
“My first throw I stepped in the ring and I threw (the record),” McDonald said. “I couldn’t believe it. It felt awesome. It took so much weight off my shoulders.”
McDonald, who plans to throw at the University of Montana, finishes his high school career as a four-time champion, two each in shot put and discus, in spite of missing the 2020 season.
Fellow Blackhawk Sariah Maughan also lowered her own C girls 800 record by nearly a second by finishing in two minutes, 13.89 seconds. She’d set the previous mark of 2:14.86. last season.
She went out with the lead at the start, but Belt’s Lindsey Paulson had drawn even coming down the homestretch after the first lap, but Maughan found another gear to accelerate through the final 400 and pull away.
After her race Maughan, who finishes her high school career with four individual state titles, was not emotional over the end, but instead at the thought of literally passing the baton to freshman Aubrey Matthew after finishing the 4x400 relay. According to Seeley-Swan tradition, their lucky baton gets passed from a senior to an up and comer on the team.
“I’ve been holding onto that baton for four years now so passing it on will be really sad,” Maughan said.
Multi- event winners
After winning Friday’s pole vault, Plentywood’s Kaul added to her state title count Saturday with victories in the girls 100 hurdles (15.73), girls 300 hurdles (46.87). She also placed fourth in the girls 1,600 and second in the girls 3,200.
“At all my other meets, I’ve always done five events so I’m used to being tired and sore and having to be mentally in it even if physically there are some set backs,” Kaul said of how she managed that workload.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as she tumbled to the track at the finish line of the 300 hurdles after charging down the homestretch in the inside lane to win.
“It was just really great to be able to do that,” Kaul said. “I felt good going into the 300 and then I saw my teammate run a really good time and she wasn’t expected to place so to see that and then to see those team points, it was really motivating so I just gave everything I had there.”
Manhattan Christian junior Jadyn VanDyken won the girls triple jump (37-0.5), girls 200 (25.65) and Friday’s girls 400 (57.49).
“My legs are sore,” VanDyken admitted after.
“Honestly running the sprints right before (triple jump) warmed me up really well.”
In the distance events, Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun won both the boys 1,600 (4:34.96) on Friday and the girls 3,200 (10:03.59) while Belt’s Lindsey Paulson swept the girls 1,600 (5:01.53) and girls 3,200 (10:50.68). Both were also the 2021 state cross country champions.
Seeley-Swan’s Owen Hoag won the boys 200 in 22.57 seconds Saturday in addition to his Friday victory in the boys 400 (50.58) and that speed came in handy as he was able to catch Manhattan Christian in the boys 4x400 relay to anchor the Blackhawks to victory both in the race and help push them to the top of the team standings.
“When I saw myself coming up on him (at the top of the homestretch), I knew that I probably had what it took to get past him,” Hoag said.
Hoag’s 200 victory came in the outside lane where he was unable to see his competitors.
“(It) was kind of scary because I know that Dylan Beaudin is really close to me and right as I crossed the finish line I saw he was right there and I was kind of worried that he beat me.”
Other winners:
Valley Christian's Dylan Beaudin (boys 100, 11.16), Manhattan Christian's Shaphan Hubner (boys 800, 2:01.76), Seeley Swan's Chase Haines (boys 110 hurdles, 15.84), Darby's William Martin (boys 300 hurdles, 41.26), Plentywood's Cameron Brusven (boys javelin, 181-3), Chinook's Toby Niederegger (boys high jump, 6-4), Great Falls Central's Jackson Tarum (boys pole vault 13-9), Harlowton's Colter Woldstad (boys long jump, 21-10 and Cascade's Caiden Sekuterski (boys triple jump, 44-11).
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap won the boys 4x100 relay (44.69).
Savage's Brooke Reuter (girls 100, 12.7), Froid-Lake's Carolyne Christoffersen (girls shot put, 37-4.5), Fort Benton's Cloe Kalanick (girls discus, 127-11), Superior's Sorren Reese (girls javelin, 128-4), Saco's Teagan Erickson (girls high jump, 5-4) and Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan (girls long jump, 17-5.5).
Manhattan Christian won the girls 4x100 relay (51.56).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.