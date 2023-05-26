LAUREL — A pair of juniors in Savage’s Brooke Reuter and Roberts’ Taylee Chirrick made sure to leave their marks Friday at the state track meet in Laurel as each took down two Class C girls records.
Chirrick started her state meet program with a victory in the girls 800 which she finished in 2 minutes, 12.97 seconds to eclipse the previous record of 2:14.86 set by Seeley-Swan’s Sariah Maughan in 2021.
“Last year at state, I think I was at a 2:15 so that was a big PR for me which was super awesome so overall I’m pretty happy with how it went,” Chirrick said.
Chirrick, who transferred to Roberts from Billings West this year, wasn’t done though.
After qualifying with the third best time in the 200 for Saturday’s final and competing in the long jump, she finished her day with a 56.69 victory in the girls 400, just ahead of the previous mark by Big Sandy’s Kourtney Danreuther of 56.74 from 2007.
People are also reading…
Meanwhile, Reuter was actually the previous owner of both the girls 100 and 200 records. In the girls 100 heats, she ran a new personal best of 12.35 to lower her 2022 record (12.47) by almost a tenth of a second. But she had mixed feelings about that one as Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken earned the top qualifying time of 12.23 eight minutes later in the third heat, but the wind was over the limit to count.
She was much more satisfied with her time of 25.33 in the 200 heats, lowering her previous mark of 25.51 from 2021. However, VanDyken ran the second best time of 25.36 in her heat as well which would have qualified to take the record lower.
“It was awesome,” Reuter described. “After the 100 and the wind thing, that just didn’t feel like a true record you know? But after the 200, that felt good.”
Reuter, who also finished third in the 400 and fifth in the long jump, was already focusing on her mindset for Saturday as the day wrapped up since she has both sprint finals and triple jump to compete in Saturday.
Boys Champions
On the boys side of the competition, there were no multi-event winners as they spread the wealth around.
Ennis sophomore Cole Kramer was a surprise winner in the boys 400 in 51.16 from lane eight.
"I wasn't expecting to get first and then I just came around the corner and came through the straight and I didn't see anybody," Kramer said. "I was just trying to make it on the podium was my goal. This is my first year running the 400."
Manhattan Christian sophomore Shaphan Hubner defended his title in winning the boys 800 at 1:58.15 as his teammate junior Oren Arthun was runner-up in 1:58.88.
"I think this is a good start. Me and Oren both had a good start and that should carry through (the rest of the meet)," Hubner said.
Arthun won the boys 3,200 in 9:44.51, but had to hold off a challenge as Broadus’ Thomas Oylear, who had shadowed Arthun, took the lead with 300 meters to go. Arthun, the defending champion and two-time defending Class C boys cross country title holder, held on though and took it back with 100 left and pulled away from there. Oylear finished in 9:46.8 as the only two finishers under 10 minutes.
In the boys pole vault, Saco sophomore Blaine Downing improved on his runner-up finish as a freshman to stand atop the podium by being the only vaulter to clear 13 feet, 6 inches in his lone event of the meet.
"I haven't jumped all week because I popped a rib out Sunday so I haven't been able to get on the mats all week, but today was a good day," Downing said. "It feels good, but I'm not real happy with the height because I just tied my freshman self, so definitely could have gone a little higher, but I'm happy with it."
Simms senior Josey Hinderager made the last throw of his career count as he tossed the javelin 167-3 for the win on his final attempt, but he didn't even watch it.
"My last throw I just said whatever to my form — just run fast and throw hard," Hinderager said.
He explained he was thinking more about the pain in his lower left back that he's dealt with all season than about the almost foot of improvement on the day that launched him into first place past runner-up Kobe Nickoloff from Culbertson (163-11), who had held the lead since the opening round.
"I didn't really know what to expect coming into it," Hinderager said. "I kind of got a little scared in the prelims and I didn't go up to expectations; I witheld. I kind of lucked out I would say and beat that tailwind."
Also saving his best for last was Chinook senior Brenden Fetter. He won the boys long jump at 21 feet, 10 inches on a PR with his final attempt to leap past Cascade’s Caiden Sekuterski, who finished runner-up at 21-7. Fetter also qualified for Saturday's finals with the top time in the boys 200.
"It's definitely something special to remember," Fetter said. "Honestly, I was just thinking as if there was a river there and I had to jump over it and give it my everything."
Melstone senior Bryce Grebe won the boys discus in 172-4, 22 feet ahead of the runner-up Memphis Black (150-7) from Belt.
"I feel like having one of the top throws in the state doesn't really matter. Coming here, you've still got to come and show up and be ready. What felt good was my first throw I popped out a 167, so I knew from there I could settle down a little," Grebe said.
"Coming in I knew the strategy was to get a good first throw so I could settle down and try to go for that state record, which I missed by two feet, but it is what it is."
Grebe credits Billings Senior throws coach Dennis Johnson with his improvement, which includes over 20 feet from last year to now.
"Obviously our freshman year was COVID and sophomore year, I didn't even do disc. So I've improved a lot since last year. I think I got third or fourth in disc so I'm pretty happy I came out with the championship," he said.
Girls Champions
In the girls 3,200, Plentywood senior Annie Kaul bounced back from a false start in the 100 hurdles as the defending champion to earn her second career title at that distance. After winning the C girls cross country title last fall, Kaul said that experience was what she drew from.
"I wanted to make sure this race hurt like that one did," Kaul said.
She trailed Whitewater sophomore Shelbi LaBrie for much of the race, pacing herself.
"I'm not going to try to kill myself and be ahead of her the whole time because I have to run tomorrow too," Kaul explained after. "I wanted to be caught up to her by the 100 so I could battle it out with her there. Pretty much I had it in my mind the whole time, but 200 was where I made my move."
And much the same way that she won the 3,200 title as a sophomore, Kaul made up a lot of ground on the final stretch of the race to take the lead and pull away as she became the first multi-event winner of the meet due to her record-setting victory in the pole vault the night before.
Seeley-Swan senior Emily Maughan defended her 2022 title and won the girls long jump in 17-5.25. The future University of Montana jumper was relieved when she hit what turned out to be her winning jump on her third attempt because she hadn’t been able to jump for the past few weeks.
"It felt good, but I was still worried about Jadyn VanDyken. She's good," Maughan described after. "I hadn't jumped in two weeks, that's why I was just surprised. I didn't know how it was going to go."
Plentywood senior Emma Brensdal won the girls discus at 133-4 on her opening throw. The future Montana State thrower improved on her previous runner-up finish last year.
"I didn't get my PR, but it was a good throw and everything felt good," Brensdal said.
Team Leaders
Much is still to be determined, but defending girls champions Plentywood earned 36 points Friday toward their hopes of a repeat. Manhattan Christian trails with 22 and Roberts is just behind with 20.
The Manhattan Christian boys lead the standings with 46 points to Belt's 21 and Melstone's 16.
Photos: 2023 State A/C Track and Field at Laurel
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
2023 MHSA State A/C Track and Field Meet
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A/C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex
State A track: Hamilton girls, Corvallis boys pace tight fields after Day 1 at Laurel
LAUREL — For as strong of a shot put thrower as he is, the event at the Class A state track and field meet had always made Hamilton's Andrew Burrows feel small.
The junior, who entered the boys shot put event Friday at the Laurel Sports Complex holding the longest throw recorded (56-8½) in all of Montana this year, had only previously known disappointment at Class A's final and biggest shot put competition of the year. At the same Laurel pit two years ago as a promising freshman, he scratched on all three of his throws. Last year in Butte — with a season-best 55-0 throw in his bag that would've earned him second — 46-10½ was all he could muster, placing in sixth.
So when Burrows launched a 55-0 on Friday to finally end his misfortune in the state shot-put ring and take home an important individual state title for the Broncs, his immediate reactions when clinching the crown were less looking like exhilaration and more closely resembling relief.
"It feels so amazing, especially after my freshman and sophomore years," Burrows said. "I didn't have good throws (at state) ... but finally in winning state here feels amazing.
"I'm definitely learning how to control my nerves in bigger meets, and it took a few years to finally get that down. But after just a few years of competition and just getting used to people hitting bigger throws, I finally just overcame that fear of getting beat. I feel a lot better."
The Hamilton boys — the Western A divisional champ trying to win its second state championship in three seasons — needed that moment of growth from Burrows (who will also try to defend his 2022 Class A discus title in Saturday afternoon's final) as both of its teams are in the thick of tight team standings following the first day of events at the state meet.
Just nine points currently separate boys leader Corvallis (on 21 points) from a three-way tie for fourth between Hamilton, Billings Central and Glendive, with defending champion Dillon and Lockwood sandwiched in the middle deadlocked in second place with 14 points apiece.
With 12 Class A boys events left to be decided, however — including boys pole vault, which was halted at 12-6 due to inclement weather Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday — the standings can and will shift throughout the day, and often quickly.
Hamilton's fairing better after Friday on the girls side, though. The Broncs lead the field with 24 points, with reigning champ Whitefish hot on their tail three points behind. Dillon, host Laurel and a tie between Frenchtown and Hardin rounds out the top five, though seventh-placed Corvallis (the Western A winner) on 15 points will have numerous athletes in Saturday finals aiming to place and get the Blue Devils closer to their first state championship since 2016, which closed out a six-year stretch of titles.
Olivia Lewis will be one of those names, and if she performs at the level she did in her Friday events, Corvallis will probably be in business.
The junior defended her 400-meter dash title by winning with a personal-record and Class A-best time of 56.3, set just a few hours after she set the new 2023 all-class benchmark in the 100 hurdles preliminary heats with a blistering 14.88, beating her closest competition — teammate Rylee Herbstritt — by nearly eight-tenths of a second and setting her up as the top seed for Saturday's final.
Lewis is the overwhelming favorite in the 300 hurdles as her season's best time is over three seconds faster than the next-closest Class A girl and a second faster than anyone else in Montana, while she'll also be part of the Blue Devils' 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams in their own finals Saturday. Corvallis has some catching up to do there: Whitefish won the 4x100 prelims with a Class A season-best 49.05, while the Bulldogs (3:58.62) and Laurel (4:03.18) hold big gaps over the third-placed Devils (4:09.13) in the current 4x400 rankings.
Noting after her 400 victory that she first tried the distance last season on the suggestion of her coach, who was looking to get Corvallis a few extra points at state, Lewis said the label of defending state champion created a "target on my back" — but her change in approach from merely taking part at state to instead taking it over helped her take the challenge in stride.
"My mindset changed from my freshman to sophomore year," Lewis said. "(I was) just wanting to do my best and place at state, but now I've been trying to go for records and bettering my own times instead of trying to beat people. ... My mindset definitely (became) more mature and (I had) bigger goals."
As Western A schools will look to hold onto their Day 1 leads, a pair of Eastern A programs had history-making individual titles Friday that will act as their own memorable moments, regardless of how the standings shake out after Saturday.
Hardin eighth-grader Karis Brightwings-Pease continued on her remarkable tear to start her high school career by winning the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:13.64, adding onto the Class A cross country title that she already captured this past fall. As the top seed by over 20 seconds in the 3,200 final Saturday, Brightwings-Pease, barring disaster, looks likely to take the long-distance double before she's even began her freshman year.
Lockwood also earned its first individual track state championship in school history Friday by way of senior boys high jumper Weston Means, who was the only competitor to clear 6-4. A transfer from Colstrip who placed in the Class B meet with the Colts last year, Means thanked his coaches for helping him reach new heights for Lions track.
"It's exciting," Means said. "I thought about it all year and last year to win this and finally got it done. A lot of arching my back drills and penultimate step drills and stuff like that (helped me). ... (Coach Lisa Skov) helps me a lot with my technique and stuff."
The other Class A state champions from Friday were:
Boys 400: Kohbe Smith, Glendive (49.34) ... Boys 1,600: Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (4:26.29) ... Boys long jump: Carter White, Frenchtown (22-5½) ... Girls shot put: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown (43-11) ... Girls javelin: Ella Moodry, Butte Central (133-8) ... Girls high jump: Claire Hutchison, Stevensville (5-4) ... Girls pole vault: Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton (11-6) ... Girls long jump: Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown (18-0).
Photos from the 2023 State A/C Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Friday, May 26.
Contact Lindsay at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.
In this Series
2023 State Track
-
Updated
Live coverage: Montana high school state track and field meets
-
Updated
State AA track: Helena's Logan Todorovich breaks an all-class state record, Bengals lead team races
-
Updated
State B track: Conrad's Breauna Erickson wins third straight title, sets state record
- 14 updates