LAUREL — For as strong of a shot put thrower as he is, the event at the Class A state track and field meet had always made Hamilton's Andrew Burrows feel small.

The junior, who entered the boys shot put event Friday at the Laurel Sports Complex holding the longest throw recorded (56-8½) in all of Montana this year, had only previously known disappointment at Class A's final and biggest shot put competition of the year. At the same Laurel pit two years ago as a promising freshman, he scratched on all three of his throws. Last year in Butte — with a season-best 55-0 throw in his bag that would've earned him second — 46-10½ was all he could muster, placing in sixth.

So when Burrows launched a 55-0 on Friday to finally end his misfortune in the state shot-put ring and take home an important individual state title for the Broncs, his immediate reactions when clinching the crown were less looking like exhilaration and more closely resembling relief.

"It feels so amazing, especially after my freshman and sophomore years," Burrows said. "I didn't have good throws (at state) ... but finally in winning state here feels amazing.

"I'm definitely learning how to control my nerves in bigger meets, and it took a few years to finally get that down. But after just a few years of competition and just getting used to people hitting bigger throws, I finally just overcame that fear of getting beat. I feel a lot better."

The Hamilton boys — the Western A divisional champ trying to win its second state championship in three seasons — needed that moment of growth from Burrows (who will also try to defend his 2022 Class A discus title in Saturday afternoon's final) as both of its teams are in the thick of tight team standings following the first day of events at the state meet.

Just nine points currently separate boys leader Corvallis (on 21 points) from a three-way tie for fourth between Hamilton, Billings Central and Glendive, with defending champion Dillon and Lockwood sandwiched in the middle deadlocked in second place with 14 points apiece.

With 12 Class A boys events left to be decided, however — including boys pole vault, which was halted at 12-6 due to inclement weather Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday — the standings can and will shift throughout the day, and often quickly.

Hamilton's fairing better after Friday on the girls side, though. The Broncs lead the field with 24 points, with reigning champ Whitefish hot on their tail three points behind. Dillon, host Laurel and a tie between Frenchtown and Hardin rounds out the top five, though seventh-placed Corvallis (the Western A winner) on 15 points will have numerous athletes in Saturday finals aiming to place and get the Blue Devils closer to their first state championship since 2016, which closed out a six-year stretch of titles.

Olivia Lewis will be one of those names, and if she performs at the level she did in her Friday events, Corvallis will probably be in business.

The junior defended her 400-meter dash title by winning with a personal-record and Class A-best time of 56.3, set just a few hours after she set the new 2023 all-class benchmark in the 100 hurdles preliminary heats with a blistering 14.88, beating her closest competition — teammate Rylee Herbstritt — by nearly eight-tenths of a second and setting her up as the top seed for Saturday's final.

Lewis is the overwhelming favorite in the 300 hurdles as her season's best time is over three seconds faster than the next-closest Class A girl and a second faster than anyone else in Montana, while she'll also be part of the Blue Devils' 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams in their own finals Saturday. Corvallis has some catching up to do there: Whitefish won the 4x100 prelims with a Class A season-best 49.05, while the Bulldogs (3:58.62) and Laurel (4:03.18) hold big gaps over the third-placed Devils (4:09.13) in the current 4x400 rankings.

Noting after her 400 victory that she first tried the distance last season on the suggestion of her coach, who was looking to get Corvallis a few extra points at state, Lewis said the label of defending state champion created a "target on my back" — but her change in approach from merely taking part at state to instead taking it over helped her take the challenge in stride.

"My mindset changed from my freshman to sophomore year," Lewis said. "(I was) just wanting to do my best and place at state, but now I've been trying to go for records and bettering my own times instead of trying to beat people. ... My mindset definitely (became) more mature and (I had) bigger goals."

As Western A schools will look to hold onto their Day 1 leads, a pair of Eastern A programs had history-making individual titles Friday that will act as their own memorable moments, regardless of how the standings shake out after Saturday.

Hardin eighth-grader Karis Brightwings-Pease continued on her remarkable tear to start her high school career by winning the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:13.64, adding onto the Class A cross country title that she already captured this past fall. As the top seed by over 20 seconds in the 3,200 final Saturday, Brightwings-Pease, barring disaster, looks likely to take the long-distance double before she's even began her freshman year.

Lockwood also earned its first individual track state championship in school history Friday by way of senior boys high jumper Weston Means, who was the only competitor to clear 6-4. A transfer from Colstrip who placed in the Class B meet with the Colts last year, Means thanked his coaches for helping him reach new heights for Lions track.

"It's exciting," Means said. "I thought about it all year and last year to win this and finally got it done. A lot of arching my back drills and penultimate step drills and stuff like that (helped me). ... (Coach Lisa Skov) helps me a lot with my technique and stuff."

The other Class A state champions from Friday were:

Boys 400: Kohbe Smith, Glendive (49.34) ... Boys 1,600: Greyson Piseno, Billings Central (4:26.29) ... Boys long jump: Carter White, Frenchtown (22-5½) ... Girls shot put: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown (43-11) ... Girls javelin: Ella Moodry, Butte Central (133-8) ... Girls high jump: Claire Hutchison, Stevensville (5-4) ... Girls pole vault: Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton (11-6) ... Girls long jump: Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown (18-0).