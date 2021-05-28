MISSOULA — Seeley-Swan got off to a strong start at the Class C state meet behind strong performances on both the track and field.

The Blackhawks were led by senior Klaire Kovatch and junior Walker McDonald with dual wins in the discus. Kovatch overcame early struggles to win her third girls discus title with a throw of 145 feet, 11 inches. McDonald won his first boys discus title with his first throw of 156-9.

"I was just super nervous because this is just my second time being here. The last time I was a freshman," McDonald said. "(That) was a really good learning experience and I just felt a lot more prepared this time around."

The two-time defending champion, Kovatch drew a crowd at the throwing ring, but she admitted she had "kind of a rough start in discus."

Her first two throws missed the sector and she had to make an adjustment to her third in order to secure a mark to advance to the finals, but she did it before ultimately earning her third title.

"Here we are — 10 points, a gold medal, but no PR, but hey we got through it." Kovatch said after. "I guess best part of the day started off with the new school record."

To start the Blackhawks' strong performance, Kovatch and her teammates on the girls 400 relay set a new school record in 50.73 seconds and earned the top seed in Saturday's final.

Another member of that relay, Sariah Maughan, finished the Blackhawks’ day by holding off Savage’s Brooke Reuter in the girls 400 in 58.32 seconds compared to Reuter’s 58.36.

"I just stayed and looked at the clock and until (I saw I won)," Maughan said. "I was aiming for a 58 and I got it and I was really proud."

Seeley-Swan sophomore Owen Hoag made the most of his first state meet by squeaking out a win in the boys 400 in 50.1. Belt’s Kaimen Evans was runner-up in 50.12.

The Blackhawks girls lead the early points standings with 26, followed by Fort Benton (25) and Fairview (18).

Fort Benton flexes muscle in the field events

2021 state aa and c track04.jpg Jace Thompson of Fort Benton clears the bar on his way to winning the state Class C boys pole vault with a height of 13 feet on Friday.

Fort Benton senior Jace Thompson came into the meet with a singular focus on the boys pole vault that paid off when he won the event by clearing 13 feet.

"I didn't want to settle for second or anything else. I was just looking at that first place podium," Thompson said. "That's all I wanted to get.

"That's something I've wanted my whole high school career so I finally went and got it so hopefully we'll get a team championship next."

The Longhorns also stood atop the podium in both the boys and girls long jumps. Nick Marais won the boys long jump in 20-7.75. Abby Clark (17-3.5) and Aspen Giese (17-0.5) finished 1-2 in the girls long jump.

The Fort Benton boys lead the early boys standings with 26 points. The Longhorns are followed by Plentywood (22) and Seeley-Swan (20).

Fairview's Tiegan Taylor

Fairview junior Teigan Taylor won the final event of the day with the girls pole vault when she cleared a new personal best of 10-6 an hour after the final track events had finished and the grandstands had cleared.

"I tried not to cry, but as soon as I did it, I started bawling," Taylor said. "It felt so good."

Taylor missed basketball season rehabbing from surgery that removed one inch of her fibula to help protect her tendon and, after losing her sophomore season to COVID-19, she took advantage of the day.

"It's been a long time trying to finally get out there because we missed a year so it was really scary coming in, but it was really awesome once we got started."

By the time the field narrowed to the final four, they were all familiar opponents from the Eastern C.

"It was so much fun. ... We were all cheering for each other and wanted it to be us so when we all noticed it was us, we were like, 'Yay we got it!' I was really happy that they were the ones that got to be up there too.

Hinsdale's Kaitlyn McColly was the final challenger and she also cleared 10-6, but because of her miss at 10-0, Taylor was the winner when both failed to clear 10-9.

Setting up for Saturday

Charlo’s Carlee Fryberger ran under the Class C 100 hurdles record in Friday’s preliminaries by running a wind-aided 14.78 to eclipse the previous mark set by Harlowton’s Erin Jones in 1999 at 14.92. Fryberger will have another opportunity to improve her mark Saturday in the finals.

Richey-Lambert senior Sam Smith won the boys 1,600 in 4:29.84. Belt junior Lindsey Paulson won the girls 1,600 in 5:13.98 and placed third in the 400. Both are 2020 cross country champions and both will try to add to their medal hauls in the 800 and 3,200 Saturday.

Plentywood junior Cameron Brusven was the first Class C track and field champion in two years with a victory in the boys javelin with a personal best throw of 172-3, an improvement by nearly two feet. After his runner-up finish in Friday's long jump, he will also compete in the triple jump Saturday.

The finals in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles, 110 hurdles and 400 relays along with the rest of the events will be contested Saturday.