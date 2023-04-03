HELENA — It's technically been spring for two weeks. However, in Montana, the word spring is a relative term.

The weather hasn't been what you'd think of as spring but anyone familiar with spring sports in the Treasure State probably isn't shocked to see postponements and cancellations in March.

It's par for the course.

Every single sport has been impacted which includes track and field. Helena High and Capital are expected to make their debut this week as dual meets last week were called off due to poor weather. East Helena, Townsend and Jefferson have also dealt with cancellations but are scheduled to compete against each other Tuesday in East Helena.

Looking back, the 2022 girls track and field season was a special one for Helena High as the Bengals won their first state championship in two decades.

While defending their Class AA state championship won't be easy, especially having to replace a number of stalwarts such as Odessa Zentz, Sydney Mattfeldt, Kyle Hartnett, and others that contributed points to last season's state title, the cupboard certainly isn't bare.

The Bengals return their leading point-getter from the 2022 state track meet in Logan Todorovich, who like Zentz, won two individual state titles last May in Butte. She also set five school records in the process and earned all-state honors in the 100-meter dash, triple jump and high jump. That's in addition to winning state titles in the 100 meter hurdles and long jump.

Logan was responsible for 39.5 points (a Helena school record) but her younger sister Madilyn Todorovich added 21.5 and also placed in seven different events, just like her sister.

Just between the Todorovich sisters, Helena returns 62 points from a season ago, which means if the two were their own team last season, they would have taken third.

Yet, defending a team title in Class AA will take more than two point scorers. But the good news is that a number of Bengal girls were right on the brink with top-8 finishes and those returnees include: Kim Feller a senior who took seventh in the javelin last season, Annika Nehring (7th in the pole vault) and Makenzie Jackson, who also finished seventh in the high jump.

"We have a young and exciting team with good experience returning," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "While we are excited about their track and field potential, we have an exceptional group of young women who we are simply encouraging to be the best version of themselves, to get outside of their comfort zones, and to be great teammates. With a focus on our program pillars of excellence, curiosity, and unity, any outcomes we celebrate will be a welcome byproduct. We have so much gratitude for the opportunities that lie ahead of us this season, whether those opportunities are in training, competition, or the moments in between."

The Helena High boys don't have any returning state champions, but Colter Petre was a fourth-place finisher last season in the 300 hurdles and also took sixth in the long jump while the Bengals also bring back Jaxan Lieberg — a fifth-place finisher in the high jump, as well as distance runner Henry Ballinger and sprinter Aayden Simmons.

The Capital boys didn't contend for the Class AA team state championship last season, yet they did crown multiple state champions at the state meet and one of those, Tom Carter, will be back this season.

Carter won the 200-meter state championship last season and also took fourth in the 100. He'll be looking to sweep those events and he did have the fastest time in the 100 last season in Class AA — it just came during the regular season.

Andy Williams, a third-place finisher in the pole vault last season, will also be back for the Bruins, along with the entire 400-meter relay team which featured Carter, Matthew Moreni, Hayden Opitz and Lance Baumgart.

Barrett Hageman is another name to know this season after finishing in the top-8 in the shot put and discus at state last season. Merek Mihelish also finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles for CHS.

The Capital girls also boast a couple of all-state performers returning from last season in Mikayla Hall in the 300 Hurdles and Hailey Burger in the 400.

In Class B, the Jefferson boys are the defending state champs and should have a solid shot to contend again this season with four all-state performers returning in Dylan Root, Michael Emter, Dalton Noble and Jace Oxarart. Root was the state runner-up in the 110 hurdles to teammate Braden Morris (now graduated) as well as fifth in the 300 hurdles. Noble was all-state in shot put last season and qualified in multiple state events last season as did Jace and Luke Oxarart.

Jefferson's girls team also finished fourth last season in Class B and will likely be a trophy contender again with four individuals who earned all-state honors returning from last season led by Renae Parker, the defending state champion in the 3,200. She also took third in the 1,600 last season.

Emma McCauley also returns for the Panthers after placing in the long jump (third), triple jump (third) and 100 hurdles (sixth) last season. Kai Taylor was a state runner-up in the discus and McKenize Layng was also fifth in the javelin last season, giving JHS plenty of potential point scorers this season.

Townsend also returns a slew of all-state performers from a season ago. Dawson Sweat, Kade Newman and Ryan Racht, who each placed in the 300 hurdles last season are back for the Bulldogs in boys track and field. Havyn Vandenacre will pace the girls team after finishing as the state runner-up in in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

The East Helena and Jefferson track teams will compete with Townsend on Tuesday in the Broadwater Invite, which is hosted by EHHS.

The Vigilantes boast Kaden Sager, a state placer in the 200-meter dash for East Helena last season, as well as fellow state qualifiers from last season Trevor Held (pole vault) and Braden Howell (javelin).

Montana Pierson (high jump), Teagan Wigen (100) and Michaela Cary (400) led the way for the East Helena girls team as returning state qualifiers.

East Helena will take part in the Western A Divisional track meet in Corvallis beginning on May 19. The State A track meet is set to be in Laurel May 25-27.

In Class AA, both Helena High and Capital will host the Western AA Divisional track meet May 19-20 at Vigilante Stadium, before traveling to Butte for the combined Class AA and Class B state track meets May 25-27 where the Helena High girls (Class AA) and Jefferson boys (Class B) will defend their team titles.