MISSOULA — It is state track and field week, with all four meets going down Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the Montana athletes and teams that competed in the Western A, B and C divisionals and now have a chance to score points, make the podium and earn some hardware at state.
Class A
If the Western A divisionals are any indication of the Class A state meet in Laurel, the boys mid-to-long distance races and the girls sprints could be the biggest factors for the top western teams.
On the girls side, Whitefish won the divisional title behind three first-place finishes from Montana Grizzlies commit Mikenna Ells — 100-meter, 200m, 400m — and a strong showing right behind her from freshman star Brooke Zetooney who took second in the 100m and 200m and third in the 400m, plus leading the Whitefish 4x100 relay team to a win.
Throw in Isabelle Cooke taking second in the 800m, Hailey Ells taking second in the 100m hurdles, Erin Wilde taking first in the high jump, second in the long jump and third in the triple, and Whitefish has the strength up top to fight for a top-three team finish.
Ells enters the state meet with the second-best 100m time in Class A and the best times in the 200m and 400m. The Whitefish 4x100m relay team is second by just .05 seconds to Billings Central Catholic.
Columbia Falls could also pose a threat and make noise between mid-distance runners Lara Erickson and Siri Erickson. Corvallis' 3,200m tandem of Olivia Buoy and Katie Gleason, who took first and second at divisionals, and hurdler Olivia Lewis helped lead the Blue Devils to a second-place girls finish behind Whitefish.
When it comes to the boys competition, the Hamilton mid-to-long distance group led the way at divisionals and seems primed to continue it.
Colter Kirkland and Lane Cole took first and second the 800m. Then, Colter Purcell and Cole took first and second in the 1,600m. Later on, Purcell took second in the 3,200m. Entering state, Kirkland has the best 800m and 1,600m time.
Cole meanwhile is third in the 1,600m and the 800m while Purcell is second in the 1,600m and second in the 3,200m.
Class B
The most exciting head-to-head competition at the Class B state meet in Laurel may take place Saturday at the high jump pit between the best boys high jumpers in Montana.
Bigfork’s Wyatt Duke won the Western B title after he cruised through this season as the second-best high jumper in the state. He hit his two highest jumps — 6 feet, 9 inches and 6-8 — within the first three meets of the season. He has since battled shin splints in his left leg, the leg he takes off with, but said during last week’s divisional in Missoula that he feels OK and can fight through the nagging injury.
His main challenger in the event has been an inch better so far this season. Huntley Project’s Noah Bouchard has a 1-inch advantage over Duke’s best mark, jumping a Montana-best 6-10. With Bouchard jumping out of the Southern B and Duke out of the Western B, they haven’t had the chance to go against each other, making the state meet the first time for that this season.
According to athletic.net’s track and field rankings, only eight high school jumpers have cleared seven feet or higher this season in the United States. Bouchard nearly cleared the height just a few weeks ago, and Duke said last week he believes Bouchard can do it.
Elsewhere in Class B, Bigfork, which swept the Western B divisional boys and girls titles, has a chance at the boys team title with athletes in the top 10 in 11 events. Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart sprinter Ridger Palma could score the Rams key points in the 100m, 200, 400 and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
On the girls side, Bigfork has a few standouts and chances to get key points with Ashlyn Savik in the 100 hurdles, the fifth-best 4x100 team, the fourth-best 4x400 squad and a top-three pole vaulter in Allie Reichner.
Other individual athletes like Ignatius jumper Sydney Brander (third in triple jump; second in long), Anaconda’s Cora Pesanti (second in 100) have shots at podium spots this weekend.
Brander did something not seen all that often at the Western B divisional. She scored all of St. Ignatius’ 48 points by herself and finished fourth as a team while being the only girls from St. Ignatius to compete at divisionals.
Brander recorded first-place finishes in the 100m, 200m, long jump, triple jump and a second-place finish in the high jump.
Class C
Manhattan Christian swept the boys and girls Western C titles despite getting just two first-place finishes on the girls side — winning the pole vault behind Alexis DeVries’ 8-foot jump and a win in the 4x100.
The Eagles showed at divisionals what wins team titles in track and field: dominance in the top five. Manhattan Christian placed 16 in the top five with representativess in almost all events at last week’s Western C divisional.
The boys team won in a more dominant way, doubling up second-place Twin Bridges 112-60. The Eagles had 15 top five finishes and six first-place finishes.
With the rest of the Class C coming to Missoula this week, Manhattan Christian will look to its mid-to-long distance runners to help the boys’ title chances. The Eagles have the third (Matt Kenney), fourth (Oren Arthun) and fifth (Devan Walhof Jr.) best 1,600m times in the class and the second (Arthun) and fifth (Kenney) best times in the 3,200m. Aidan Jenkins, second in the long jump, also has solid podium chances.
As for the Eagles girls, they have five in the top five of the Class C with a few others just outside the top five between six and eight.
Seeley-Swan wasn’t far behind in the girls race, falling to the Eagles 104-95. Seeley-Swan should have a solid chance at a number of podiums for both the boys and girls between throwers Klaire Kovatch and Walker McDonald and all-distance runner Sariah Maughan — who enters sixth in the 200, first in the 400, second in the 800 and first in the 1,600.
The Class C state meet will be with the AA at the Missoula Public County Stadium.
For a full schedule of all the state meets, go here.
