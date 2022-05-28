BUTTE — As the events dwindled and the crowds winnowed at the State A and AA track and field meets in Butte, the grounds and facilities of East Middle School began to regain a sense of calm.
The painted boundaries of the javelin and discus sectors were left in the grass, now vacant after state titles were won and lost within. Spectators in the stands to the east of the track produced gradually softer and softer roars as the year’s few remaining races took place.
After the last medals were awarded and podium photos taken, and after goodbyes were shared between competitors who see each other but once a year, the last footsteps felt by Charlie Merrifield’s purple track were those of a slow walk, exiting the premises.
Behind those heels, the white starting and finish lines could be found in their rightful places, awaiting next season.
For many, the memories made within these confines will represent the entirety of the 2022 spring track season. When wistful looks back are had years from now, all that will be talked about are the few seconds of glory earned in a single weekend. But behind every performance – winning, losing, surprising or inevitable – is a weeks-, months- or years-long story that makes the season’s ultimate meet but a closing chapter.
Butte senior Mollee Conlan, a Montana Tech track and field commit, wasn’t certain she'd compete this season after a winter bout with COVID.
“I lost like 13 pounds,” Conlan said. “I didn’t really know if I wanted to do track so I started training a lot later. I just didn’t have the confidence coming into the season.”
Her tears after placing fourth in the Class AA 100-meter dash weren’t shed because she fell short of a more precious-colored medal, but because she was there at all.
“I never thought I would be here on the podium at state considering how my season started,” Conlan said. ”So seeing my name up on that board and being on the podium, it really brought all the emotions — just made me cry.”
Butte Central sophomore Ella Moodry tried valiantly to hold back, or at least hide, her tears as she walked to retrieve her javelin after her final throw fell short of the mark needed to repeat as the Class A girls champion.
From the highs elicited by the cheers of loved ones to the lows conjured by the fear of losing, each meet was a cocktail of inputs that stirred her emotions. After state, Moodry couldn’t help but let them spill out.
“Oh God, the emotions were just everywhere,” Moodry said after Saturday’s javelin competition marked the end of her season.
She threw her javelin this year with the added weight of being a defending champion, and the expectations that come with the title.
“It was there all season,” Moodry said. “Say you have a bad meet, it would just be like, ‘Ugh, that’s not what a state champion would do.’ It was just very much a mental game.”
For Dillon senior Ainsley Shipman, her state meet was made harder by the fact she can do it all, and all very well.
Shipman won Class A girls titles in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. She took second in the 100-meter dash and was part of the Beavers’ third-place 4x100-meter relay team. She also ran in trials for the relay and the 100-meter dash.
After her title in the 300-meter hurdles, Shipman celebrated by lying in the grass infield, arms sprawled above her head, her breath still racing long after her legs carried her across the finish line.
“I’m feeling exhausted,” Shipman said after rising to her feet. “But I know that this is my last time I’m going to compete, and I’m just trying to leave it all out there.”
The senior competed in six events Saturday. The triple jump started at 10:30 a.m., as did the 4x100 relay. The 100-meter hurdles were at 10:55 a.m., the 300-meter hurdles at 12:25 p.m. and the 100-meter dash started at 1:15 p.m.
“It’s just a lot for any athlete, but I have amazing trainers and coaches that are really helping me out and giving me my recovery,” Shipman said.
Support systems, perseverance and the belief that it's all worth it allowed these athletes to overcome their circumstances.
Shipman was following a regimen heavy on hydration, rest and the cold comfort of ice baths. The location of this year’s state meet was a plus, as well.
“We’ve been driving back to Dillon so I’ve been getting to sleep in my own bed, which has been super nice,” Shipman said.
The future Montana Grizzly athlete was pushed by the moment. In the 300-meter hurdles finals, motivation was just a lane over.
“I’m focused on beating (Corvallis') Olivia Lewis. She’s an amazing, amazing runner,” Shipman said. “She just has so much stamina, and I just focused on seeing her and beating her. I wasn’t worried about the time, just focused on the girl in front of me.”
When she got the opportunity in her career to compete against AA runners, Shipman set out to prove the difference in class didn't imply a difference in ability.
“I want to be like that, or be better,” Shipman said. “We’re A, but if I see a double-A girl do this, I want to beat her. I just see them and want to do what they’re doing, because they’re all just amazing.”
Conlan felt the lingering effects of COVID into season, but fought through the doubt that she would ever feel like herself again.
"You lose a lot of your muscle and your strength and stuff, so it was really hard to get that all back after losing 13 pounds,” Conlan said.
Conlan felt frustrated with her inability to eclipse 13 seconds in the 100-meter dash, a standard she set when she accomplished the feat for the first time near the end of her junior season. Through five April meets, all of her 100-meter dash times were over 13 seconds. But as she slowly recaptured her pre-COVID form, five of her final six times this season were sub-13 seconds, including a personal-best 12.58 to take fourth place in state this weekend.
Next year she'll be competing for the Orediggers women's team, which is fresh off an eighth-place finish at NAIA nationals.
"I'm super excited to be part of a program like that," Conlan said. "It's given me a lot of hope."
Moodry also battled self-doubt, and a year after learning all she could about throwing a javelin, she realized she needed to emphasize mental strength and positive thinking midway through year two.
“It was the Dillon meet," Moodry said. "I just did not throw good and I just said to myself, ‘It’s just one meet. It’s not going to determine how you do at state. It’s not going to impact your life.’ So I think that’s really the turning point where it’s just like, I just need to be mentally stronger.”
Butte Central head coach Dan McGree, known for his upbeat, fun-first philosophy, and javelin coach Tanner Kump were there to guide her all season.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better season for her just because of how well she’s been able to handle everything,” Kump said. “She’s progressed so much, and it shows because she’s getting (personal best) after (personal best) over the last few weeks.”
Moodry's last throw, at first glance a disappointing precursor to a display of emotions, was a personal best distance of 132-09. And she did it with a back-up javelin due to her usual javelin not meeting pre-meet qualifications.
“It was just one adversity after another," Kump said. "We went two weeks without ever seeing a field. We had to practice inside due to weather. We had javs that didn’t weigh in. It was honestly in each meet, where she just had to find something to overcome and she’s always that one to step up and handle the situation as is and just go out and do her best.”
Moodry said this year was another kind of learning experience. She continued to develop as a javelin thrower, and also learned about how to "just take a deep breath, clear the mind and just do you" when she competes.
“I’m proud of how the season ended," Moodry said. "I (set a personal best) and I couldn’t be prouder of my coaches who have my back all the time.”
