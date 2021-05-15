POLSON — Whitefish freshman sprinter Brooke Zetooney is hard to miss on the track.
Spectators gather near the finish line, trying to point out where her lane assignment is. They notice her orange spikes and blue Kinesio tape that pop out when she gets down in her stance on the starting blocks in lane five before taking off for the 100-meter dash.
To her right, in lane six, is her teammate, senior Mikenna Ells, running stride for stride with Zetooney on Saturday at the Nelson-Thomas ABC meet at Polson High School.
It's pretty normal. The two, despite the age and experience difference, push one another day in and day out in meets and practices, and they often aren't far off each other.
Zetooney has the upper hand in the 100 dash with a personal best in the event at 12.64 seconds, which ranks fourth in the state regardless of classification and is second in Class A behind Billings Central Catholic senior Molly Molvig. Ells' top mark of 12.75 is fourth in the Class A and 10th regardless of classification.
But Saturday in Polson, on one of the nicest weather days the track season has had in western Montana, Ells got the best of her teammate. Ells took first in the 100 in 12.83 seconds, and Zetooney was right behind in 12.90. The rest of the pack wasn't so close, with Stevensville's Claire Hutchison taking third in 13.07.
"She definitely pushes me and shows me what I need to do to keep building my speed more and get faster," Zetooney said of her relationship with Ells, while gasping for breath after taking second.
While it's impressive that Zetooney is making herself known in the state as early as she is, Ells has made her own strides in her final season before she'll run for the Montana Grizzlies next year.
Ells — a 2019 state champ in the 400 and the 400 relay — had competed in the 100 in just two meets in her sophomore season in 2019. Then the 2020 season was canceled her junior year.
"It's been a really, really great competition within the group, and Mikenna was a surprise," Whitefish head coach Kelliann Blackburn said. "She was a state champ in the 400, and we thought she is running for the Griz and they have told her she might run the 800, and I don't think anybody knew that she was so fast in the 100 and the 200. We never tried it before, and we had a year off.
"Mikenna is a beast. She is one of those humble giants. She could compete in probably anything in track and field."
So, on one side, there is a veteran, soft-spoken state champ who is making her case as a star in Ells, and on the other side, there is a budding, young star in Zetooney. The competition is pretty fun within the Whitefish squad for Blackburn to watch as the team looks toward divisionals and state.
"It's been really nice to have her running with Brooke, so then she has that leader to look up to — somebody who is seasoned," she said. "It will be nice in divisionals and state when they are down there in the races they will be in together to have that. ... They are going to need to support each other."
Ells had her junior season stripped away due to the pandemic, and now, in her final high school season, she is trying out the 100 in addition to her large workload of events that includes the 200, 400, 800, high jump, 400 relay and 1600 relay.
Ells took first in the 200 Saturday in 26.56 seconds, and Zetooney wasn't far behind in third in 26.90. Ells also set a personal record in the 400 with a first-place mark of 57.46, which is the top mark in the Class A.
Zetooney worked with her dad last spring to prepare for her first high school track season. She focused on weight training to get ready for the rigors of high school track, and to compete as a three-sport athlete in volleyball and basketball also.
But track is her first love, making her future bright with Ells about to cap off her high school career.
"The big thing with her is she is committed," Blackburn said of Zetooney's future and potential. " ... She loves track and field, her parents love track and field, so just that commitment from her will help."
Zetooney is also fifth in Class A in the 200 (26.48), seventh in the 400 (1:01.06) and is with Ells on the Whitefish 400 relay squad that is second (50.08) behind Billings Central Catholic (50.03).
Notes
Other athletes at the ABC meet put together strong marks with the regular season nearing its end.
Browning junior Jeremy Bockus set a PR in the boys 800 with a 1:59.33 mark as he sits second in Class A behind Hamilton's Lane Cole.
Hamilton juniors Colter Kirkland and Colter Purcell continue their dominance in the 1,600 with PRs set at 4:26.97 and 4:27.81.
Columbia Falls senior Lara Erickson also set a personal best in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:13.86 as she remains at the top of Class A in the event.
Divisionals are scheduled for next week. The state meet is the week after.
