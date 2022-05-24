BUTTE — At worst, the overall performance of Dillon's Treyton Anderson at the Western A Division track and field meet was record-tying.
Anderson won five individual titles over the weekend in the 100-meter dash, 200 meters, 400 meters, 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
"You can't have any more than that," said Jeremy Anderson, Dillon head coach and Treyton Anderson's father. "For you to win five individual divisional championships is pretty unheard of. In talking to other coaches I'm not sure it's ever been done."
Whether or not Treyton Anderson's five championships is a first, three of his individual performances set Western A records. Anderson ran both hurdle events and the 200-meter dash faster than any boy in Western A history.
Anderson won the 200 with a personal-best time of 22.00, giving him a 0.88-second cushion over second place. His time of 14.40 in the 110-meter hurdles was best by 1.27 seconds, and his last record-breaking time of 38.40 in the 300 hurdles was a personal record which was 3.29 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Treyton Anderson set another PR in the 100 meter prelims with his first sub-11 race. He won in 10.98 seconds.
With five events in two days, rest was hard to come by.
Treyton Anderson won the 110 hurdles less than a sitcom episode after winning the 400 meters.
"I timed it, he had 23 minutes between his 400 meters and his 110 hurdles," Jeremy Anderson said. "That was definitely a short turnaround ... then he went out and set a new divisional record.
"That was pretty gutsy performance."
Saturday started with the 100 meter finals, after which Treyton Anderson had an hour and a half to recover in time for the record-setting run in the 300 hurdles and then another 30 minutes before doing the same in the 200 meters.
Butte Central's Ella Moodry saw her best performance to date in the javelin. The defending State A champion showed why she's one of the state's best with a PR title-winning throw of 130-08. Moodry outthrew second place by 12 feet, 6 inches.
"Just what we hoped for," Maroons head coach Dan McGree said. "To get a huge PR and a divisional championship was huge for her, absolutely."
Moodry's previous best was 125-10, set at the 2021 State A track meet in Laurel. Does Moodry have another gear as she enters state?
Maroons junior Kyle Holter took second in the high jump by clearing 6-2 and fourth in the long jump with a PR distance of 20-11.5.
"(He) barely missed 6-4. He and the athlete from Ronan (senior Payton Cates) are always neck and neck and I expect that will be the same in the high jump (at state)," McGree said.
Holter was also part of the 4x100-meter relay that placed 10th and qualified for state. Holter, Zane Moodry, Jack Keeley and Riley Gelling finished the relay in 46.88.
The 4x400-meter relay team, composed of the same four boys, missed a state qualification by 0.76 seconds.
"Those kids ran their hearts out," McGree said.
Gelling placed third in discus with a throw of 141-02, just one inch shy of his PR set on May 12.
Rileigh McGree, one of the best Montana track athletes of her generation, did not compete at divisionals due to illness.
"Thank goodness for the pre-qualifiers or that would have been it for her season," Dan McGree said.
The three-time defending state champion is pre-qualified for state in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100-meter dash and long jump
"She'll be ready for those for the weekend, she's on the mend" Dan McGree said.
The Maroons will take eight athletes — five boys and three girls — to the state meet.
Senior Ainsley Shipman added to the Beavers' title and record count with wins and divisional records in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Shipman set a PR and school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.00 seconds, while also setting a PR in her second-place performance in the 300 hurdles (45.85). Shipman was the runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 17-3.50 and the 100 meters (12.85).
"She's kind of one of our big guns on the girls side," Jeremy Anderson said. "She's one of those game-time kids. The bigger the stage, the better the performance. She really has a knack for getting up for a competition when she needs to, and she delivered some excellent performances this weekend."
Dillon sophomore Sydney Petersen took second behind Shipman in the triple jump with a distance of 33-06 and third in the long jump with a distance of 16-09.
Sydney Petersen, Lauryn Petersen, Kylie Konen and Jordyn Walker won the 4x100-meter relay for the Beavers with a time of 50.63.
In all, Dillon won eight individual titles and 34 Beavers will represent the school at the state meet in Butte on Friday and Saturday.
"(That's) the most we've taken since I've been here," Jeremy Anderson said. "That's a tribute to our coaches, tribute to our kids.
"We talked about it all weekend long, to be that kid who outperforms your ranking. When we come into the divisional track meet the rankings go out the window. It's about lining up at the starting line and competing at your very best, and that's what our kids did."
The Hamilton boys won the Western A team competition with 118.5 points, followed by Dillon's 105.75. Butte Central, with only 13 boys competing, scored 18.
The Whitefish girls scored 123 points to beat Corvallis (93) and Dillon (86). Moodry, the only Maroons girl in the field, scored 10 points with her win in the javelin.
"We're going to focus on ourselves and do what we can to do the best that we can," Jeremy Anderson said. "We have no control over what Hamilton does, or what Whitefish does ... but we do have control over our mindset and our effort."
