HELENA — Being a great athlete is sort of like an equation. It takes a certain amount of talent, an unnatural sense of drive and also, just a little bit of crazy.
Not crazy in a certifiable sense. Crazy in being willing to push your body and mind further than the competition.
That has nothing to do with skill, luck or anything of the sort. It’s sheer force of will — something all great athletes seem to have and Helena High’s Odessa Zentz has it in spades.
Her history in the 400-meter dash is a perfect example.
Sixteen times Zentz has lined up to run the 400 as a Bengal in Montana and 16 times, including two state championships (2019 and 2021), she’s been first across the finish line.
With both parents former NCAA Division I athletes, Zentz is certainly blessed with natural talent.
Yet, talent only takes you so far — that’s where the intangible kicks in for Zentz, especially in the 400.
“It kind of feels like you are running to your grave,” she said. “Because you know it’s going to hurt so bad.”
Part sprint, part distance race, the 400 is thought by many to be one of track’s most difficult events. But that’s also why Zentz loves it, and this weekend, she’s expected to win her third state championship in it during the Class AA meet in Butte.
“Everyone knows it’s one of the hardest events,” she said. “But I take pride in that. I take pride in doing some of the most difficult events. It gives me self-confidence and makes me feel like a bad ass.”
Overcoming that challenge takes guts and a willingness to go (physically) where others aren’t.
“It helps me to think about it,” she said. “If I think about how hard it’s going to be and how badly it’s going to hurt, it’s almost better because I’m prepared for it. Then, when I get to that wall, which I hit, especially in the (400) — it feels like a literal wall is hitting you at like 150 (yards) left — it just takes resilience to not pay attention to it and just dig, hard. That’s the best I can explain it.”
What’s harder to explain is just how impressive she’s been over the past four seasons for Helena. Not only is Zentz a three-time all-state performer in cross country, but she’s also a five-time state track champion — and that’s without a track season during her sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Zentz missed out on the chance to be a four-time state champion in the 400 and 800, another event she won as a freshman and a junior, she wrote in an essay for milesplit.com how the pandemic taught her to never take running for granted.
“Sometimes, I really dread practice but I am never again taking that for granted,” she wrote. “I am never again taking for granted that satisfying feeling of finishing continuous reps of 400s. I am never again taking for granted all the sweaty hugs after a hot day of practice. I am never again taking for granted the year-round preparation to race in a state meet. I am never again taking for granted that amazing feeling of being the first person to throw their aching body across a finish line.”
It’s a feeling she’s known well and not just in the 400. In her Montana high school career, Zentz has raced in the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,600 a combined 59 times (winning all at least once) in final and preliminary races and she’s finished first 55 times (93 percent).
One of those four was a second-place finish in last year’s state 200-preliminary, an event she won in the final on the next day, as well as a third in the 100, a second in the 1,600 and a fourth in the 800 as a freshman.
Of course with success comes the weight of expectation.
“I definitely feel the pressure,” she said. “Especially this year because I’ll have the chance to win all three (200, 400, 800) again. Last year, it was so cool to win all three but in a way, freshman year was probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt. It was the first time I did it and people didn’t really expect me to do it. I was seeded third in the 800 going in so it was kind of a surprise. But now, being expected to win is a little more pressure. And you kind of think, what if I don’t win?”
When she achieved the feat (winning 200, 400 and 800) last year in Missoula, it was the first time in nearly 20 years that it had happened in the Class AA girls track. This weekend, she’ll aim for a repeat performance, although winning won’t be easy.
But for the competitor in Zentz, the challenge in the 800 from Missoula Hellgate’s Kensey May, who finished second to her at divisionals in what was essentially a photo finish, only adds to the excitement.
“The 800 (at divisionals) was really special,” she said. “It was a lot of fun having Kensey May right with me and that race should be really competitive.”
Zentz looks forward to that competitive challenge, but she also must balance it with the empathy that comes natural to her.
“Not everybody realizes how much empathy she has,” Michele Zentz, Odessa’s mom and a counselor at Jim Darcy Elementary School said. “Sometimes, to a fault, and that’s where she and I are very similar. She’s compassionate too and I think that’s what makes her a great teammate.”
Even though at times, it can feel overwhelming.
“Sometimes, I just have to put those blinders on,” Odessa said. “I have to be detached so I can really focus on what I have to do.”
But she still makes time for friends, teammates and competitors after her races.
“She really appreciates her teammates and also her competitors,” said Helena girls track head coach Jesse Zentz, who's also her dad. “For some kids, it’s hard to learn to appreciate that. But she’s always gotten that and she generally cheers for others and appreciates how they have helped her get better. I watch her go and hug every girl she raced against and congratulate them and that’s just who she is.”
However, that shouldn’t diminish her competitive side, which has always been a key part of her equation too.
“I think people get how competitive she is, but I’m not sure they really do,” Michele said. “I remember one time, when I was coaching her in youth soccer, I had to put her in time out. So every strength has a flip side, but she’s really learned to manage that combination of competitiveness and empathy.”
“That’s what was cool about her and Kensey (May) in the 800,” she continued. “Both of them would have broken a leg if it meant beating the other, but the second they were done, there was just this adoration of we’re making each other better.”
The desire to improve is another critical component and since a young age Zentz’s passion to run has fueled that fire.
“She’s always loved to run,” Jesse Zentz said. “And it was clear she had that itch to be moving. She always loved horses growing up, too, and what do you horses love to do? Run.”
It’s really not surprising that running came natural, seeing as her dad was a Big Sky Conference champion for Montana in the 1,600 and her mom was a defensive midfielder for the Grizzlies' women’s soccer team.
Some close to the couple even predicted they would give birth to a runner.
“In college, my wife had a teammate who said, 'You guys are going to have an 800 and a 400 runner',” Jesse Zentz said. “My wife has this amazing explosive speed and I was a distance runner and we didn’t know if it was actually going to happen but she’s always loved to run. Since day one we knew she loved to run. She would run around our kitchen table and she would tell me to film her legs so she could see how fast they were going.”
After competing in a number of sports throughout her youth, including basketball, as well as soccer when she was older, Odessa always had a penchant for running. More than any other sport, it stuck.
“I remember seeing some of her times,” Jesse said. “And thinking, wow, she’s pretty fast and she loved it. A lot of kids can run a fast 400 but not many kids love running the 400 and she did. She loved running the 400 and with the Junior Olympics stuff we did, it gave her and her teammates some structure and a chance to see a bigger picture, going to regionals and nationals.”
Eventually, others became aware of Odessa Zentz, too, particularly after one incident that reinforced one of her defining traits — toughness.
At a Junior Olympics qualifying event in Butte, Zentz was competing in the high jump but broke her nose when it collided with her knee. She was already qualified for the next round and didn’t need to run, and had already missed the 400.
But despite breathing through a broken nose, Zentz returned to the track the same day and won the 800 after a personal-record time. She also helped her team win the 1,600-meter relay in what is part of a list of numerous state and regional titles on her resume from Junior Olympics.
“We were at state and they were going to advance her to regionals,” Jesse said. “So she didn’t have to run, but she wanted to run and she chose to run one of the most difficult races with a broken nose. I guess she was Butte tough for a day.”
She’ll need to be Butte tough again this weekend as she faces some of the most challenging competition of her high school career in the 200, 400 and 800. She’s also hoping to help the Bengals win the 1,600- and the 400-meter relays.
For all Zentz has achieved — winning state titles and signing with D-1 Northern Arizona for track and cross country and to study psychology — there is one goal that remains: a team state championship.
“It would be such a great conclusion to my high school career,” she said. “I remember when the soccer team won the state championship, it was crazy and the whole school celebrated and I just think that would be so cool for track and field.”
The Bengals finished second to Missoula Sentinel last season. Billings West will be the main competition and it’s a battle that could go down to the wire.
“If these girls achieve what they want to,” Jesse Zentz said, “it will take me back to the spring of 2020 and when they lost that season. Odessa, Kylie Hartnett, Carly Ryan, Rylie Schoenfeld and all those girls got together and trained and were ready just in case they got a chance to compete at a state meet that year. That dedication is pretty special and that’s what I’ll be thinking about if it (a state championship) happens.”
It’s also another part of the unique Odessa Zentz equation.
