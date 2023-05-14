BILLINGS — Broadus junior Thomas Oylear confessed to being a bit scared of running outside this past winter. Those long cold miles are paying off this spring, though.

“Putting the mileage in the winter was pretty difficult,” Oylear said on a warm spring day at this month’s Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel. ”At first, I was actually scared and didn’t really want to run, but then eventually pushing a couple runs on the weekends and pushing through and I said, ‘Well if I want to do good this season, I need to put in the mileage and work ethic this winter.’”

While many people may not love the idea of running outside in the winter, for someone who just experienced their first Montana winter, the idea was particularly daunting.

“My parents moved from Virginia all the way here to Broadus and my dad just wanted to live in rural Montana,” Oylear said. “He likes it here; I fish and hunt and it’s pretty fun.”

The weather wasn’t the only adjustment.

“I (went) from a school with 1,500 kids down to 72 which is a big shock, but I got over it and worked hard,” he said.

This past fall, it was also a bit of a shock for Broadus track coach Jerry Coulter to meet Oylear, who informed him he likes to run and told him his times from his previous school.

“I’m thinking, ‘Wow! How lucky am I?’” Coulter recounted of that early meeting with a chuckle. Coulter has seen the results of work Oylear has put in over the winter as well as outside of practice.

“A lot of kids don’t put in the extra effort that he does,” Coulter, who’s in his 50th year of coaching, said.

Oylear participated in basketball for the first time this year and credits that experience with helping his speed, on top of long runs on the weekends.

The results have come this season in the form of school records in both the 1,600 and 3,200, personal bests and the top times so far in Class C this season in both events.

“As a distance runner, he’s probably the top of the list (in Broadus historically),” Coulter said. “The longer the distance, the better he does.”

His top mark in the 1,600 of 4 minutes, 30.59 seconds came in Laurel, the same site of the 2023 state track meet and against the top runners within 150 miles of Billings regardless of classification.

“It was a good race to come up and show what you’ve got here and have a fun time,” Oylear described.

It also served as a good chance to see some competitors in person that he’s only aware of via results posted on athletic.net. “I just look what’s going around the state and see who I’m competing against,” he said.

The distance races at the Class C boys level are currently dominated by a group of juniors from all corners of the state so head-to-head competition for the most part won’t come until the state meet.

One of those could be Oren Arthun of Manhattan Christian, the defending champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200. While both competed in the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet, Oylear was faster in the 1,600 and Arthun was faster in the 3,200, but Oylear holds faster season bests in both.

The rest of the group is rounded out currently by Drummond’s Scott Parke and Belt’s Clayton Jassen in both events. Arthun’s teammate, Shaphan Hubner, is also ranked fourth in the 1,600 while Oylear’s teammate, Eli Heacock, is currently ranked seventh. All are auto-qualified for the state meet, which could make for interesting racing not just as individuals — but as a team as well.

“(Heacock and Josh Rasmussen) push him to work hard and he pushes them,” Coulter described. “It’s been a benefit in every way.”

With one of the larger teams in Coulter’s memory, the Hawks swept both their district titles last week. Oylear swept the 800, 1,600, 3,200 titles and ran legs on both relays alongside Heacock, who won the 400 and was second in both the 800 and 1,600. Rasmussen added more points in the distance races via a runner-up finish in the 3,200 and third places in the 800 and 1,600 as the boys team also racked up 10 individual event wins. The girls won eight individual events led by Mia Mader, Maddie Zimmer and Gracey Bradley.

“We’re looking forward to divisionals. We think we can compete,” Coulter said and explained the Hawks are taking things one meet at a time.

Part of that will be buoyed by a distance group set to potentially grow stronger in the fall as Broadus recently approved adding cross country for next year.

“That will help us a lot next year to get our times better and faster,” Oylear said.

His goal is to eventually compete in college like his older brother, Dalton, who he credits for helping him early on in the sport with workouts, long runs and encouragement.

But first, all roads will lead back to Laurel for both the Southern B divisional and the state meet at the end of May. It’s a place Oylear has already proven he likes and is comfortable in. He’s just hoping to keep bringing more of his teammates with him.

“Me and my friends, we just push each other and have fun,” Oylear said. “We’re trying to get a state trophy in track.”