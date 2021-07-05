Hellgate runners at nationals

Missoula Hellgate runners Kensey May (second from left), Ignatius Fitzgerald (middle) and Sage Brooks (second from right) pose for a photo with coaches Anders Brooker and Jeff Dohn at NSAF Outdoor Nationals this past weekend.

 CONTRIBUTED

Three Missoula Hellgate track athletes competed in NSAF Outdoor Nationals this past weekend at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation event was invite-only.

Sage Brooks finished in ninth place in the girls full mile with a time of 4 minutes, 49.48 seconds. The time converts to a 4:47.8 in the 1,600 meters, which is one of the fastest times ever by a Montana high school girl.

The girls full mile was won by Addison Wiley of Indiana. She recorded a time of 4:42.78.

Hellgate's Kensey May took 16th in the girls two mile event in 11:08.88. That event was won by Lucca Fulkerson of Colorado in 10:19.95.

Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald took 21st in the boys full mile in 4:17.18. That event was won by Nathan Green of Boise, Idaho, in 4:03.30.

