Three Missoula Hellgate track athletes competed in NSAF Outdoor Nationals this past weekend at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation event was invite-only.
Sage Brooks finished in ninth place in the girls full mile with a time of 4 minutes, 49.48 seconds. The time converts to a 4:47.8 in the 1,600 meters, which is one of the fastest times ever by a Montana high school girl.
The girls full mile was won by Addison Wiley of Indiana. She recorded a time of 4:42.78.
Hellgate's Kensey May took 16th in the girls two mile event in 11:08.88. That event was won by Lucca Fulkerson of Colorado in 10:19.95.
Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald took 21st in the boys full mile in 4:17.18. That event was won by Nathan Green of Boise, Idaho, in 4:03.30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.