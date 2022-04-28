In the first of two track meets this week at Vigilante Stadium, the Helena Capital girls and the Townsend boys won the team races Thursday in the Helena Small Schools meet.
The competition was between Helena, Capital, Townsend, Jefferson, and East Helena. The Bruin girls scored 114 points followed by Townsend in second with 86 and Helena in third with 72. Townsend won the boys meet with 127 points, finishing 18 points ahead of Jefferson (109).
With many athletes fresh off the Western Top 10 meet in Missoula and slated to compete again Saturday, a number of top performers didn't compete.
However, there were still some standout performances led by Gavin Vandenacre of Townsend who took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77. He also ran the 200 in 23.55 to finish first in that too, as well as winning the 110 hurdles (15.42).
The other individual winners in the boys meet were James Brooks of East Helena (400, 54.81), Jackson Johnson of Jefferson (2:14, 800), Dominic Hurlbert of Jefferson (1,600, 4:51), Luke Mest of Jefferson (10:56, 3,200), Dawson Sweat of Townsend (300 H, 42.29), Wade Rykal of Jefferson in the shot put (48-05) and discus (135-01), Braden Howell of East Helena (147-00, javelin), Jesus Garcia of Townsend in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-01), Wyatt Rightnour of Helena (pole vault, 13-00), and Colton Noyes of Townsend (36-05, triple jump).
Havyn Vandenacre of Townsend and Renae Parker of Jefferson were the only individuals in the girls meet to win multiple events. Vandenacre won the 100 hurdles (16.73) as well as the 400 (1:03). Parker won the 1,600 (5:24) in addition to the 3,200 (11:47).
Capital's Kathryn Sheridan was among the other winners as she captured the 100 after a time of 13.09. The other individual winners are listed as follows: Isabelle Linder of Capital (200, 28.10), Emma Stolte of Townsend (800, 2:19), Sydney Emmons of Capital (300 H, 53.53), Jaida Green of Capital (shot put, 35-03), Sydney Mattfeldt of Helena High (discus, 110-08), Kim Feller of Helena (javelin, 106-05), Montana Pierson of East Helena (high jump, 4-11), Libby Hansen of Capital (pole vault, 12-03), Reese Wolfgram of Townsend (long jump, 15-04), and Lauren Heuiser of Helena (triple jump, 34-00).
