The start of spring sports can always be a little strange. Either the weather is bad or athletes are missing due to spring break, but rarely are things clicking in mid-season form right off the bat.
Regardless of that fact, the Helena High Bengals and Capital Bruins will open their track seasons on Friday in duals in Helena and Kalispell respectively.
Helena High, which saw its girls team take second at the Class AA state meet, on the strength of three individual state championships by Odessa Zentz, will be at Vigilante Stadium, on its home course, while Capital will be away against Glacier at 2 p.m. Helena High will host Billings Senior at 3 p.m.
"The first meets are always challenging," Helena High girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "We have kids that are able to train throughout the offseason and build that base that they need for track and we have others that play basketball, wrestling or swimming during the winter that aren't able to do that because of their other sports. So we are trying to bring those two groups together and just be patient and be cautious early in the season."
Injuries are always a concern in track and are a good reason to be careful, especially early in the year. But it's also a time for some experimenting and Odessa Zentz, a state champion in the 200, 400, and 800 a year ago, is going to give the 1,600-meter run a try, which is just one example of Helena athletes giving new events a try.
"You just never know," Jesse Zentz said. "A new event could light a fire that wasn't there. We try to give the kids ownership of their own careers in the sense that they have some autonomy with that and can make some of those decisions. It's their career and we are just here to help them."
Odessa Zentz, who will be competing for Northern Arizona in the future, is one of a slew of future D-1 competitors on the roster which also includes distance runner Kylie Hartnett and also Carly Ryan, who are committed to run for Utah and Montana respectively in the future.
Zentz was part of two Helena relay teams that finished second in the long relay (1,600) and third in the short relay (400). Hartnett and Ryan were part of the 1,600-team while fellow returner Logan Todorovich is back to compete in the jumps and the short relay along with other events for Helena this season. As a freshman, she was third in the high jump and ninth in the long jump.
Sydney Mattfeldt also gives Helena a solid returner in the throwing events. The Bengals graduated Aubrie Christman, but Mattfeldt was all-state as well last season, taking fourth in the shot put.
That depth and talent led the Bengals to a runner-up finish as a team last season in Class AA behind Sentinel. The Spartans will be formidable again this season along with Billings West and others, but for now, the Bengals are just focused on the here and now.
"We really don't talk about outcomes at the end of the season or anything like that," Jesse Zentz said. "We just try to focus on the little victories at the end of the day and not get too far ahead of ourselves. I think that's what makes this group special. They really celebrate those small victories along the way and hopefully that will lead to a great season when we look back on it. I think these kids are capable of a whole lot, but there's a lot of great competition out there too, and our our kids know that, so they just keep showing up and working hard. Hopefully that will bear some fruit down the road."
Odessa Zentz wasn't the only female state track champion in the Helena area last year that's back as Townsend's Emma Stolte took home an individual title in the 1,600-meter run and should contend again this season in Class B in the distance events as a senior. Havyn Vandenacre also capped a stellar freshman campaign in the 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs with a state title.
A number of athletes were close to winning individual state titles including Capital's Kathryn Sheridan, who was the Class AA runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles. She was also third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 200-meter dash. Fellow sprinter Hailey Burger is also coming off a fourth-place finish in the 400 for CHS, while she should also make noise in the other sprints as well.
Clare Ronayne is a Jefferson sophomore that also burst onto the scene a year ago with a second-place finish at state in Class B in the 100-meter dash. Teammate Emma McCauley was another standout performer for the Panthers in 2021 and was runner-up in the triple jump for Jefferson.
On the boys side of local area track, there are also a slew of returning state champions in the ranks of Class AA and Class B. Jefferson teammates Branden Morris and Joey Visser won state championships in the 110 and 300 hurdles respectively. Morris also finished runner-up in the triple jump for the Panthers.
Josh Goleman of Helena High also captured a state championship in the shot put and leads a slew of talented Class AA throwers for the Bengals and Bruins this season. The senior was also fourth in discus. Helena also boasts Marcus Evans who was an all-state performer in the javelin (sixth).
Capital senior Dylan Cunningham will aim to improve on his runner-up finish at state in the discus. Hunter Cronenwett is also back in the field events for the Bruins and was fourth a year ago the long jump. Alex Brisko will also be back in the lineup for CHS at the pole vault where he finished fifth at state last season.
Gavin Vandenacre is another name to know for Townsend after he finished all-state in the 100, 200 and 400 last season. He was runner-up in the 100 and 400, as well as fifth in the 400.
East Helena also got its season underway recently and has a slew of top performers returning which includes Moases George, a state placer in the 110 hurdles and a divisional champion.
Montana Pierson is a returning divisional champion for the Vigilantes in the high jump on the girls side, while Reagan Fasbender, Teagan Wigen are back for the girls after competing at state a season ago. Kaeden Sager, Trevor Held, and Jack Nelson are also returning after doing the same for the boys.
"Our program has grown from last year," New East Helena track coach Jon Moore said. "And as the new coach I'm looking to build success and pride in being a Vigilante trackster."
