MISSOULA — A bad feeling started hitting some of the athletes, coaches and media members Saturday once the cloud cover was heavy enough to make Mount Sentinel and Blue Mountain disappear from view at the usually picturesque Missoula County Stadium.
Some had an inkling of what was ahead in the morning when the weather forecast called for temps in the low 30s, snow, rain and wind throughout the afternoon in Missoula and western Montana.
The wintry weather stayed away for a little bit, but eventually was too much as the MCPS Invitational track & field meet was canceled at 1:30 p.m. because of the snowy, wet conditions.
"It's never good to have to cancel but it just got to the point where it was getting a little too tricky, a little dicey," Missoula Big Sky coach Dan Nile, who for most of his day was sweeping up the track to keep it as safe as possible near the finish line, said. "But, we got most of the meet in. The kids needed a meet so we tried our best.
"We live in Montana."
The invite made it to the girls 200-meter dash before the public address announcer delivered the news: All track events are canceled and we will finish any ongoing field events.
All track events are being canceled, per PA. They will wrap up the ongoing field events. #mtscores— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) April 16, 2022
A few final heats of the girls 200 wrapped up, with Helena High freshman Madilyn Todorovich taking first in the final heat of the final event on the track.
Things were a little weird for the Bengals runner, who said running with snow battering her eyes made seeing problematic at times. But, like any athlete would, she made the best it.
"It felt good, especially with this weather," she said. "It was really difficult to see but just gotta keep going even though I couldn't really see where I was at. ... It was difficult but also fun because I got to be one of the last ones to run in this weather."
Elsewhere, after the girls 200 wrapped up, the top flights of the boys high jump stopped short of getting over 6 feet — the track around the mat was slick and some jumpers appeared to have struggles with keeping their spikes in the track. The highest jump recorded was just 5 feet, 8 inches by Missoula Hellgate's Aiden Nichols and Helena's Aayden Simmons.
A couple flights of the boys shot put continued as the final field event, with the throwers waiting their turn taking the chance to get warm with push ups or whatever else they could do. Whitefish's Talon Holmquist took the top spot there with a toss of 51 feet, 1 inch. Right behind him was Seeley-Swan star Walker McDonald, who threw for 48 feet, 8.5 inches in the blustery conditions.
Walking around the track earlier in the meet, you could get a sense that athletes and coaches weren't total fans of the weather. But just as quick as someone would say they felt cold, they'd jump up when the first call for their event came around.
All in all, there were plenty of solid marks despite the cut-short invite — which was supposed to play host to Dillon, Big Sky, Hellgate, Columbia Falls, Corvallis, East Helena, Kalispell Flathead, Florence, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Helena High, Helena Capital, Hot Springs, Libby, Loyola Sacred Heart, Seeley-Swan, Stevensville and Whitefish.
Big Sky sprinter Hadlea Fred matched her season best with a first-place showing in the girls 100, winning the race running into a gnarly wind and some of the starting flakes of snow in 12.95.
Also from Big Sky, pole vaulter Bridger Weirson set a season best at 12 feet as athletes made the most of the condensed day. Cole Sandberg tossed 172 feet, 11 inches in the javelin to hit the qualifying standard as well.
"Each team probably came away with two or three highlights," Nile said. "You do the best you can living in Montana. ... Wasn't even all that cold — long as the wind wasn't blowing we were surviving. It was starting to get a little slick with the snow, just gotta be careful."
Other notable marks recorded included: Helena High's Odessa Zentz torching the 800 with a first-place mark of 2:18.75; Loyola's Ridger Palma setting a new PR in the 100 with a second-place finish of 11.19; Finneas Colescott (Hellgate) and Brinson Wyche (Corvallis) duking it out in the 3,200, with the former taking the win.
The Helena High girls ended with the team win with 78 points, while the Helena Capital boys took the win on their side at 67.75.
