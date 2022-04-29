At the Small Schools Track meet on Thursday in the Helena, the Vandenacres, Gavin and Havyn, won a total of four events representing Townsend as the Bulldogs competed against Helena, Capital, Jefferson and East Helena.
Gavin won the 100, 200 and the 110-meter hurdles, while his younger sister Havyn, a sophomore and a state champion in the 300 hurdles as a freshman in 2021, won the 400-meter dash, her only individual event for the day.
"We push each other," Havyn Vandenacre said of her brother. "(Gavin) definitely pushes me."
Gavin Vandenacre, the future Carroll College football player agreed.
"As brother and sister, we definitely push each other," he said. "We want to make sure that we are both competing at a high level. We don't want one to be good and the other to not be good, so that plays a factor in how hard we work. We try to practice really hard and hold each other accountable."
So far, the hard work has paid off. That was especially true at the 2021 Class B state track meet.
Both Vandenacres shined that weekend in Laurel as Gavin earned all-state honors after earning medals (top-six) in six different events including second place in the 100-meter dash, as well as fourth in the 400, 110 hurdles and fifth in the 200-meter dash. He also helped the Bulldogs take second in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays.
That would have made the weekend memorable enough, but making it even better was the fact that Havyn, a freshman, became a state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, as well as taking third in the 100 hurdles.
"It's really cool to be able to go around and say, this is my little sister, a state champion," Gavin Vandenacre said. "It's fun to be able to watch your sibling and to be there at practices to watch them grow and develop."
The pride goes both ways.
"He inspires me so much," Havyn said. "Seeing him qualify for state in so many events and watching him place in literally everything he does, it helps me strive for more and want even better for myself."
The results of both speak for themselves this season. According to Athletic.net, Gavin has won seven of his 10 individual events entered this season, with three other top-4 finishes.
Havyn Vandenacre has won 11 of the 15 events she has entered this season and knowing the brother/sister combination, the wins should continue to pile up, maybe as soon this weekend when the Bulldogs will be competing in Butte at the John Tomich Invitational.
Breaking down recent record-setters as Skor-DeKam returns
For the first time since the 2019 track season, the Skor-DeKam Invitational will be held in Helena at Vigilante Stadium.
The meet was canceled in 2020 because there was no track season and last year, teams were only allowed to take part in duals.
And just like the Vandenacres, Helena High and Capital have a number of athletes putting together standout seasons.
Helena High's Odessa Zentz, a returning state champion in the 200, 400, and 800 is one of those and she's added another record as she was part of a 400-meter relay team of Madilyn Todorovich, Kendyll Sommers and Logan Todorovich that set a new school record with a time of 49.35 in a recent triangular with Big Sky and Capital.
Zentz also won the 800 meter run the Western Top 10 meet earlier this week in Missoula, which was her only individual event. The Todorovich sisters also won a combined three events in the top 10 as Logan, a sophomore won two (100, long jump) while Madilyn, a freshman, finished first in the 200.
Logan also broke her own school record in the long jump in the Arcadia going 18-2-3/4. She also went 18-2 in the win in the Top 10.
The stars haven't been shining just for Helena High though as few track and field athletes in the area, if any, have been more impressive so far this season than Capital's Tom Carter.
The junior hasn't lost in the 100-meter dash and posted a sub 11-second time in the Capital dual against Hellgate. His 10.83 was the fastest electronic time in school history with Bret Morris running a 10.98 a year ago. He's finished first in all five entries on athletic.net with his slowest time clocked in at 11.34.
Joining the Bengals and Bruins in Helena on Saturday will be Bozeman, Belgrade, Billings Skyview, CMR, Great Falls High and Gallatin. The field events will start at 9:30 a.m. Track events will start at 10.
