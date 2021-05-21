HELENA — Missoula track and field teams currently sit atop the team standings of the two-day Western AA Divisionals being held in Kalispell. With eight events scored, the Sentinel boys racked up 70 points, while Hellgate has 35 in third place. Butte is second with 47.5 points. On the girls side, Hellgate currently leads the pack through eight events scored with 62 team points.
Helena High and Helena Capital currently round out the top-five boys teams and Sentinel, Helena, Flathead and Capital do the same for the girls.
Butte claimed the 4 x 100-meter boys relay with a season-best time of 42.66 as six of the eight teams that completed the event notched season records. Butte also had Anna Trudnowski win the girls 300 hurdles and high jump events.
Sentinel, Flathead, Hellgate and Big Sky all set season marks in the girls 4 x 100-meter relay.
Drew Klumph won the 300-meter hurdles for Sentinel and William Morte and Zac Crews did the same in the boys 3200-meter run and javelin.
Helena’s Odessa Zentz bested Hellgate’s Saige Brooks in the 800-meter girls run with a time of 2:14.69. Hellgate’s Ignatius Fitzgerald cracked the two-minute mark for the boys in the same event, running a 1:57.08 to finish ahead of Capital’s Henry Ballinger.
Ballinger nevertheless qualified for state with that performance, joining five other Bruins and both short relay teams to punch a ticket to state. Libby Hansen was one of those, earning a divisional championship in the girls pole vault with an attempt of 10-00. Big Sky’s Josh Smalley won the boys pole vault at 14-09.
Helena and Capital each featured one event winner on Friday, but the Bengals saw at least five other athletes place in the top-three. Carly Ryan finished third in the girls 800-meter run, Logan Todorovich second in the girls high jump, Wyatt Rightnour and Jacob Lay third in the boys pole vault and Aubrie Christman second in the girls shot put.
Capital’s Kathryn Sheridan finished second in the girls 300 hurdles, Alex Brisko second in the boys pole vault and Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh second in the girls pole vault.
Overall, more than 30 athletes bested the AA qualifying stand mark for their respective event.
Events currently being scored: boys 300-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, 3200-meter run, 4 x 100-meter relay, javelin throw, pole vault, long jump and shot put. Girls 800-meter run, 3200-meter run, 4 x 100-meter relay, high jump, long jump, pole vault, shot put and javelin.
