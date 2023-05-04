BILLINGS — Don't fault Weston Means for having some nagging high jump habits he's trying to break.

Class A's top-ranked high jumper (as of Thursday afternoon) has only been doing the event for a year and-a-half, after all.

He's still a bit in the process of finding a jumping routine that's most comfortable, from dragging a foot along the ground until the final moments before going airborne — a tendency his coaches often pester him about — to nailing down just the right arch angle in his back to clear the goals he wants.

Means is, quite literally, learning on the fly. And as a relative newcomer to the sport, the Lockwood senior, even with the heights that he's reached thus far, is still trying to work around the mind games that the bar gives him.

"It's hard to see that bar when you're running up," Means said following his winning 6-foot-2 leap at this week's Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet in Laurel. "It gets kind of scary for a little bit. ... (It's) a little nerve-wracking."

Means has learned to conquer that anxiety with time. Class A might be next.

His 6-4 jump at the Laurel Opener Invitational on April 6 has stood for nearly a month as the best mark in the class and is currently tied as the third-best overall in Montana, per 406 Sports' top 10 state rankings updated to Tuesday. And if Means can validate that No. 1 ranking later this month at the Class A state meet in Laurel with a state title, not only would it complete his own epic rise in triumphant fashion, but also Lockwood's in the sport as he'd be the Lions' first-ever individual state track champion.

Means, who said that he's cleared 6-5 in practice and has goals of reaching as high as 6-7, certainly believes that he has room left to grow. So does his coach, Lisa Skov, as well as colleges such as Carroll College and Dickinson State (North Dakota), both of which his coach said have brought him in for visits.

"Weston is very much self-motivated, and I love that about him," Skov said. "He wants me to video him and then he checks it. ... I don't even say anything, because he knows (what is wrong). He knows what it is. I don't even have to tell him, and then he'll go back and he'll fix it.

"I see 6-6, 6-8 (with him), who knows? I think if he gets the right rhythm and puts the work in, he could easily do it. I don't think it would be a stretch at all."

Means' short track career has already seen him be well-traveled. Before transferring to Lockwood for his senior year, Means was at Colstrip, where last season he placed sixth in the high jump in Class B with a leap of 6-2.

Several of the Colts' top track stars from 2022 then became Lions for 2023, including fellow jumper and junior Tyce Casterline, a talented athlete in his own right that placed third in the Top 10 meet with a 6-0.

That type of teammate rivalry from a good friend in practice daily has helped Means up his own game, he said, with the duo placing one-two in the event in three different meets already this year.

"My teammate, Tyce, he helps me a lot," Means said. "We kind of just coach each other up. ... We're both at (the) Top 10, and it's good to have someone up there with me competing every day."

The milestone "first" moments have begun to pile up for Lockwood athletics over the course of the year, from Brody Ketterling and Cole Krutzfeldt winning the school's first wrestling state championships to Means and Jaren Knows His Gun (who threw a 171-3 in the boys javelin) being the first two Lions to win first-place honors at the annual Top 10 meet.

The 4-year-old school, which will graduate its first senior class this month, certainly wouldn't mind marking the occasion by having one of its own win some state hardware on his way out of the doors. Means may fly through the air elsewhere soon, but for now, he's bouncing into what could be new horizons for Lions track.

That darned foot drag, though, will kick up a small cloud of ground on his rise.

"I'm like, 'Dude, you're going to put a hole in your shoe,'" Skov said, teasing Means. "He kind of just hits the gas at the end, and then it's just like, boom, boom, boom, drag, up. It's so fun to watch him, because it seems so effortless.

"Anybody who gets him would be super lucky, because he's absolutely an amazing kid. ... We're going to miss him, I'm going to miss his positivity."