HELENA — University of Colorado-Colorado Springs junior Audrey Bloomquist led a quartet of former Capital High tracksters at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships recently, winning three events and placing runner-up in another.

Bloomquist (CHS 2019) captured the long jump and triple jump titles during the NCAA Division II meet at Nebraska's Chadron State College, leaping 18-feet-11.25 and 41-1.25, respectively. The triple jump broke her own school record and ranks No. 8 in the nation, while her long jump sits at 31st nationally.

She placed runner-up in the 100 meter dash as well, with a clocking of 11.90 seconds, and was also part of the winning 400 relay, with fellow CHS (2020) alum Melissa Moreni.

The Lady Mountain Lions foursome got the stick around in 46.28, which ranks No. 19 in the nation. Audrey led off and passed to Melissa on the second leg, for the first time the pair former Lady Bruins have run together in college.

The UCCS women garnered the conference title, while Bloomquist earned the Womens Athlete of the Meet, which she can now display next to the same award she collected at the 2023 RMAC Indoor Championships.

Moreni, a sophomore, placed second in the 100 high hurdles in 14.02, which stands 13th in the country. Colorado State-Pueblo junior weight man Justin Jenks (CHS 2018), placed runner-up in the hammer throw, with a heave of 182-3. This distance ranks No. 23 nationally. Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (CHS 2021), freshman Westminster University, finished 8th in the 10,000 in 38:02, and has the 53rd-rated D-II provisional time.

