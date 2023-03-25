HARDIN — The many banners in the Hardin High School gymnasium hang high, immortalizing all the state championships that the Bulldogs' athletic programs have accomplished over the years.
Quite a few of those spots are taken up by the girls cross country team.
There's been a lot of winning for Hardin in that sport, to put it frankly — six Class A state championships in all, including five since 2016 and its most recent title this past fall.
But in girls track and field? No such state-title banner is to be found. In fact, maybe somewhat surprisingly considering the pedigree of the cross country program, there isn't even state hardware for third or better from a past season to show off in a trophy case.
It's an itch that coach Laura Sundheim, who has been at Hardin in a variety of roles over the past 41 years, has never been able to reach and scratch away.
"The goal down at the end of the year — and that's our focus, is the end of the year — is to be healthy and do the best we can do. But everybody has that in the back of their mind: bring home the first state trophy."
Hardin can dream for a trophy at the girls state track meet in Laurel in May, but what's the likelihood of that happening?
Well, returning nearly every state qualifier from a team that finished fifth in Class A a year ago, for instance, certainly helps the Bulldogs' chances. As does having probably the deepest selection of distance runners in the state.
Junior Mariah Aragon is the reigning state champion in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run (as well as the returning runner-up in the 800) while senior Ellyse Moccasin placed third at state both the 800 and 3,200, with both also finishing in the top three as individuals in the cross country state meet this past October in Missoula.
However, neither Aragon nor Moccasin won the individual cross country title last fall. That honor went to a stellar first-time challenger — one of their own teammates.
Eighth-grader Karis Brightwings-Pease erupted onto the scene by winning the cross country crown by over 30 seconds, putting her in position in future seasons to have a serious chance at potentially becoming one of the first five-time state champions. And in her first high school track season this spring, she may be the added reinforcement Hardin needs to capture that elusive state trophy.
Sundheim said that she believes Brightwings-Pease has the time (and talent) to evolve and "expand her repertoire," which may involve putting her in events in shorter distances this season as the Bulldogs try to find any extra points they can beyond the long-distance races.
Fellow eighth-grader Zoey Real Bird (ninth as an individual at state cross country) and senior Sophia Nedens (fourth in the 3,200 last season) make it a sort of iron-sharpens-iron situation for the Bulldogs — some of the best at their craft in the state are making each other even better on a daily basis.
"Yeah, they are very talented," Aragon said of the younger runners entering the fold. "They push us a lot, and I think it's really good because we need to get pushed. It's better to be pushed by our teammates than to be pushed by an opponent, you know?"
No Hardin state qualifiers from 2022 were lost to graduation, but one critical point-scorer was cruelly lost to injury for the year. Junior Kadie Bends, who placed second at state in the high jump and was Class A's top returner in the event, suffered a knee injury during the basketball season that will keep her sidelined for the entirety of the spring.
But just like with the distance races, aid in the field events may be arriving from elsewhere to help the Bulldogs take the blow a little less harshly.
Sophomore MaKenna Torske high-jumped 4-foot-8 to finish 10th at state last year, but Sundheim indicated that she had cleared 5 feet before Bends did in practices and that with a year of experience under Torske's belt, her coach hopes that she'll end up in the "5-2, 5-2-plus range" sometime during the season.
Meanwhile in the discus throw, sophomore MakaLuta Three Irons showed plenty of potential, too, finishing as the top-overall freshman at the state meet (ninth, 111-04) and giving the Bulldogs a potential extra method of consistent point scoring.
Other athletes could also break through the ranks throughout the year to give Hardin a little extra firepower, Sundheim said.
"We have a couple new (throwers) out there that we haven't even really seen them compete ... we got some little mighty-mites out this year, little sprinters, as well," Sundheim noted. "Time will tell. We'll just keep working with them, keeping them healthy. ... We don't want to push them into an injury."
At the end of the line of banners lofting above Hardin's gym, one orange and black message doesn't list a title, but rather asks a question leading to the empty space that surrounds it on one side.
"Who's next?"
It's a query that's seeking a response, looking for the next worthy team to fill the void and be listed among the other title-winning teams in the rafters.
And for the Bulldogs' girls track team, its also acts as a challenge they're taking very, very seriously.
"We've got a lot of young kids that have some high potential, really, and I think our older kids that are going to come back, they're going to show out," Torske said. "It's going to be a good season. I'm excited."