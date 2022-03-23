In her freshman season as a high school track and field athlete, Butte Central’s Ella Moodry did the equivalent of bringing home a perfect report card.
“In my 31 years I don’t think I’ve ever had a freshman that was a state champion,” Maroons head coach Dan McGree said. “I think the sky’s the limit for her, she’s an unbelievable talent.”
The javelin champion and three-event state qualifier can no longer be an under-the-radar underclassman. Every time she steps to the line or picks up a javelin, people will know who she is and what she can do.
Her coaches are helping her tune out the noise.
“They’re just saying ‘don’t stress, just have fun. You can’t let that get to your head,’” Moodry said before Tuesday’s practice at Charlie Merrifield track. “You have to go and just do your best.”
McGree remains focused on the holistic good of the sport despite his program's success — the girls placed seventh at state and won four individual state titles in 2021. Regardless of age, body type, previous athletic experience and personal goals, there’s an argument to be made why anyone can – and should – run track.
“Over the years I’ve found that in my (athletic) career and helping kids, if you are loose and having fun you are going to do better. If you are tight and worried and concerned about anything, you’re not. We want to be wild and free and have a good time," McGree said. “There’s a place for everybody, we just have to find it. That is kind of the process through the year, is to try to find our identity, find what they like, what they’re good at, what they can succeed at, what they enjoy.”
The fun doesn’t take away from away from the Maroons’ competitive edge. Moodry isn’t shy about her goals now that she has a few wins under her belt. Her distance of 125 feet, 10 inches at state was a personal record that bested the runner-up, a junior, by 4 feet. She placed seventh in the 100-meter dash and was 18th in the long jump, one of only four freshmen among the 23 finalists.
“I’m hoping to qualify in those three again,” Moodry said. “And then my coach Dan, he wants me to try triple jump this year.”
McGree said he thinks Moodry, who is already an accomplished long jumper, “would be a natural triple jumper.”
“I don’t think there’s anything she couldn’t do,” McGree said. “She’s a talented kid. She can do whatever she wants, and be good at it.”
Moodry was good at the javelin despite not wanting to do it at first.
“I did not like it at all,” Moodry said of her first impressions of javelin. “It’s very technical … and I was just like, ‘I did not want to do this at all.’"
The state champion added, “I’m glad I stuck with it, I guess.”
So is Maroons javelin coach Tanner Kump. The former Butte Central javelin thrower and Montana Tech quarterback refused to let Moodry shun the event without trying it.
“I was basically begging every day to get her out,” Kump said. “Finally she showed up one day, and she threw it once, and I knew it was going to be pretty good.”
In the first meet of her high school career, Moodry threw the javelin 109-11. The next week she added nearly 10 feet, qualifying for state with a throw of 119-3 in a home dual against Sentinel. She first topped 120 feet at the Park High Livingston Meet on May 14, 2021, when she set a then-PR of 122-6.
“She just has really raw strength, and just a really natural and fluid motion in her running,” Kump said. “I knew that she’d be able to put it all together.”
Moodry’s all-around athletic ability — she is a six-rotation outside hitter for the Maroons volleyball team and a do-it-all option for the basketball team — and strong build gave her a foundation for success uncommon in freshmen girls, but her coaches believe she hasn’t come close to her ceiling.
“This year I just think it’s going to be exceeding every expectation that she had,” Kump said. “I don’t think we’ve even tapped into it yet. I think she’s got a lot left.”
Alongside Kump, Moodry also works with javelin coach Blake Burton on her biomechanics and technique to maximize throwing distance.
“They are the best, they’ve taught me so much,” Moodry said. “Not just with the jav, but off the track. They taught me about having fun, being a leader, having a good attitude.”
Moodry sees herself as a team leader, a role she finds especially important with a girls’ roster of only five athletes.
“I try to lead by example,” Moodry said. “Especially with this small of a team you got to have a good attitude and do your best every day and hope everyone follows you.”
The Butte Central girls scored 40 points at state last year on the backs of four titles between two returners, so team-goals are high even if the number of events they will compete in is low.
Moodry knows that there could be a day, perhaps the divisional meet, when the pressure of needing to qualify for state is unavoidable, but how she and her teammates handle it could be determined by how strongly they stick to their coaches’ philosophical outlook on the sport.
“The whole motto is ‘just have fun, don’t stress. Track’s never a stressful sport,’” Kump said. “That was the first thing I told her when we got to state. 'Nobody goes in wanting to win, they’re all so nervous. They’re too scared to win.
"'I don’t care if you win state again. At this point we’re going to try to reach every goal that we want but if it doesn’t happen we’re not going to hang our head over it, we’re just going to make sure we that we do what we can, give it our all and go from there.'"
The message got through to Moodry, who became a rare freshman champion, and now says success isn’t limited to breaking records and standing on top of podiums.
“I think just improving every meet and then just improving as a leader on this team and as a person,” Moodry said.
Moodry added that it all starts with Coach McGree's golden rule.
“You cannot be successful without having fun."
Season starts Saturday
When the Maroons begin their season at the Blue Devil Invitational in Corvallis, they'll compete with about half of their already undersized roster.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” McGree said of his 21-athlete team. “The blessing is, I can let them kind of find their own way, I can let them see what they want to do.”
Track athletes, many of whom are fresh out of basketball season, need 10 practices before they are eligible to compete in meets. Only 12 will be able to compete Saturday.
“It’ll be a great full-speed practice," McGree said. "The weather will be great, we’ll go compete and have some fun.”
While the reality of a smaller team forces the Maroons to pick and choose events in which to compete, the individual autonomy given to the athletes plays into McGree's coaching philosophy.
“I always tell the kids there's a million ways to win at track,” he said. “I get kids to come out for track that want to get better at basketball. I get kids to come out for track that want to get better for football. They never do a meet. Maybe you beat your time. Or maybe you beat a kid that you hadn’t beat before.”
For some, success might not have anything to do with points scored and titles won. McGree remains focused on the athlete and believes success is relative to the person.
“I’m not all the way concerned with winning meets or winning state championships,” he said. “I want every kid to get what they want out of it. So that’s how I determine (success)."
Senior Rileigh McGree, Dan's third daughter bound for collegiate track, is coming off three State A titles to lead the girls team.
She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.74 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.09. Rileigh McGree also won the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 8.75 inches, nearly a foot ahead of second place.
The University of Montana commit will be eased into her final high school season as she fully recovers from a knee injury that was reaggravated during the volleyball season, but should be full strength before divisionals and state.
"She is back and she is running pretty well again and feeling good," Dan McGree said.
The two hurdle events and long jump will remain Rileigh McGree's core events, Dan McGree said, but she also ran the 100 and 200 last year, and is interested in being a versatile member of the Grizzlies beginning next fall.
"She was hoping to be a multi for (assistant coach) Lindsey Hall over there (at University of Montana). And so if she wanted to try the high jump at a meet ... we wouldn't hold her back for sure," Dan McGree said.
Transfer thrower Kinley Hamilton comes from Chinook with an impressive history in the shot and discus. The senior owns personal records of 34-8.5 in the shot put and 92-1 in the discus.
“It’s the best shot/disc girl we’ve had for a long time at Butte Central," Dan McGree said.
The boys didn't score at state last year, but return some qualifiers to a 15-athlete team that could get them on the board in 2022.
Junior Kyle Holter finished just outside the top-10 in two jumping events last year at state. He tied for 11th in the high jump with a height of 5-8 and finished 12th in the long jump with a distance of 19-4.25.
Junior Dougie Peoples and sophomore Jack Keeley were half of the Maroons' 4x400-meter relay team that competed at state.
Sophomore Zane Moodry competed in the 100 and all three jump events.
Like the girls, the boys also have a transfer that could make an impact as a Maroon.
Senior Garrett Button transferred from Billings Central, for which he competed in the 100, 200, 110 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
"I'm excited to see what he can do to help us," Dan McGree said. “They’re a good group, we’ve had a lot of fun. (We) hope to help them and get what they want out of it. That’s our plan.”
