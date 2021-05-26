When this week's Class AA state track meet gets started in Missoula, Helena High's Odessa Zentz will be the only individual returning as a state champion.
That's because there was no 2020 state track meets in Montana, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the 2019 individual AA champions, only Zentz remains.
The Helena High standout will finally get to defend her titles this weekend, in both the 400-meter dash and the 800 — two events she won at the Class AA state meet as a freshman.
And just like back in 2019, she plans on making a big splash at state, with a chance to win as many as four state titles this weekend in the 200, 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relay, all events where Zentz, or in the case of the 1,600-relay, her team, has the best time in Class AA heading into the state meet.
"My main goal is to try and win all three individual events," she said. "I'd really like to defend both the 400 and 800. That's probably my top priority because those two are my main events, and my favorite events. I also think we have a good shot at winning the (1,600) and in the (400 relay) we have a chance to be all-state. Scoring a lot of points would give me a chance to be Gatorade Player of the Year too."
Those goals might seem lofty and for an ordinary athlete, they would be. For Zentz? The extraordinary has become expected.
And extraordinary is about the only way to describe the impressive career of the Helena High junior.
In two full seasons of high school track, Zentz has never lost in the 400-meter dash and heads to state with a perfect 11-0 record in the event. She's also 13-1 in the 800 and in 34 career races between the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,600, Zentz has 31 wins, one second-place finish, a third and a fourth to her credit.
During the 2021 season, in individual competition, Zentz has been perfect, winning all 18 events she has entered, which includes victories at the Western AA Top 10 and divisional meets. Her relay teams in the 400 and 1,600 have also won 13 of 15 events entered.
While Zentz could is qualified to run at state in seven different events, she will run the 200, 400 and 800, as well as both relays for a Bengals team that is projected to be in the mix for the Girls AA state title, something Helena hasn't won since 2010.
Zentz could also make a run at Helena High history.
If she was able to win the 200, 400, 800 and be part of a state championship 1,600-relay team, it would tie her for the most state titles in a year in Helena girls track history. The goal for medals is five. Both were set by Heather Lewis in 1991 and could be in danger of being equaled this weekend.
The career record for state titles in the Helena girls program is eight, and with a strong showing this weekend, Zentz could move closer to holding that record too.
And with all that in mind, prior to the state track meet getting underway in Missoula, the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with Zentz for a Q and A.
IR: What are you most looking forward to about state track?
Zentz: "We haven't had a chance to get everyone from the East and West together this year, so getting back to everybody being there is going to be so exciting. There's going to be lots of adrenaline and at state, special things always happen."
IR: How different has this track season been?
Zentz: The Top 10 meet felt so much bigger than it used to be. I would say it was weird not having as many fans as usual, because of duals and only having one other team, and then not having full competition until Top 10, but it was great anyway. I was just so grateful to have a season."
IR: How are you able to excel in both sprints and distance races?
Zentz: I just try to focus on not hating a certain event. I think some people struggle with that and if they say they don't like a certain area, they don't seem to do very well. So I have respect for all the events that I do and each of them are compatible with each other."
IR: Did missing out on last track season change your perspective at all?
Zentz: "It's just important to be grateful for the sports that you love. Having a huge love for the sport is so important. I have a huge love for this sport and I think having that passion changed my mindset in terms of how I perform."
IR: What are the goals as a team?
Zentz: "We have a good chance of winning as a team and that's our goal. If we all do what we are expected to do, we should have a chance at a team title, which to me, would mean more than anything. Anytime you can win something as a team, it's just more meaningful."
IR: Do you ever think about missing the chance to be a four-time champion?
Zentz: "I didn't really think about it until my dad mentioned I wouldn't get that chance, to be a four-time champion. It's kind of sad, but I think coming back after a year off will be even more impressive and I'm excited to have that chance."
