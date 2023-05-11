Tom Carter has made a lot of great memories inside Helena's Vigilante Stadium, and on Thursday, in his final crosstown competition as a Capital Bruin, Carter did what he usually does at Vigilante — win.

For the second straight race, Carter broke the 11-second barrier and posted a 10.96 in the 100-meter dash to win the crosstown title once again. Carter also helped the Bruins win the 400-meter relay with a time of 43.13.

"It's bittersweet," he said after helping the Bruins take first in the short relay. "You always gotta love the competition. Crosstown is different, especially in an individual sport. But it's a lot of fun. We all love it."

Carter was all smiles on Thursday as he's gearing up to defend his 200-meter state championship in Butte at the Class AA state track meet. He won that event, too, on Thursday after a running a 22.38 as the Bruins won the team matchup with Helena High by a score of 78-67.

The senior is also hoping to add the Class AA 100-meter state title to his resume, which also includes being a two-way all-state football player on the Bruins state championship football team last fall.

The future Montana Bobcat is also feeling as good as he has all season following a tweak of his hamstring earlier in the year.

"I got a little banged up earlier in the year," Carter said. "But everyone is. I just had to deal with it. I'm just glad I'm putting up good times now."

Helena's Madilyn Todorovich knows a thing or two about winning city championships and took home a few more on Thursday, winning the high jump after jumping 5-06, as well as the 300-meter hurdles (46.29).

"It's always fun getting a win," she said. "I always try and go for personal bests, too, because that's exciting as well."

Todorovich just missed her personal best in the high jump. Yet, she still contributed a bunch of points — also running in the Bengals winning 400-meter and 1600-meter relay squads that each won as Helena took home the team title in the crosstown dual with a score of 89 points compared to 56 for CHS.

In some other notable performances in the crosstown track meet, Capital sophomore Merek Mihelish won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.43. Mikayla Hall of CHS joined him in winning the 100-meter hurdles thanks to a time of 15.75. The other hurdles event, 300 meters boys, was won by Capital's Matthew Moreni (39.54).

Kim Feller of HHS made it a clean sweep of city titles in the throwing events, winning the javelin with a throw of 96-01, as well as the discus after a distance of 98-08 and the shot put (34-08). Logan Todorovich also was part of multiple titles as part of the 400-meter relay and the girls long jump (17-10).

In the 100-meter dash, Reghan Skogen earned the top spot for Helena after running a 12.74. Skogen, Madi Todorovich, Logan Todorovich and Hazel Bishop won the short relay after getting the stick around in 50.25.

In the mile, Helena's Henry Sund took first thanks to a time of 4:28, while the girls title in the 1600 went to Emma Compton of Capital (5:37). The Bruins swept the 400 races. Hailey Burger won a city title after posting a time of 1:00.65. Peyton Nelson did the same in the boys 400 (50.50), winning by .17 seconds over Helena's Henry Ballinger.

Helena others individual champions on Thursday included Dylan Hill (B3200, 10:00), Aaron French (B800, 1:59), Hazel Bishop (G800, 2:27), Solevig Mohr (G3200, 12:10), Aayden Simmons (BHJ, 6-07), Colter Petre (BLJ, 22-06), Keagan Pallister (BPV, 13-06), Annika Nehring (GLJ, 11-00), and Charles Fox (boys javelin, 155-08), as well as the 1600 relay with team of Ballinger, Colter Petre, French and Adam Ryland-Davis that also took first.

Other Capital athletes that took home city championships were Juliette Burbidge (200, 27.92), Jeremiah Saari (BTJ, 42-06), McKenzy Heppner (GTJ, 35-06), Barrett Hageman (boys discus, 159-02) and Cole Dawes (boys shot put, 51-06).

Both teams will be back in action at Vigilante Stadium next Friday and Saturday at the Western AA Divisional track meet.