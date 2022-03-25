GREAT FALLS — It likely will be at least another month before Montana’s high schools will know whether there will be a baseball season in the spring of 2023.
The approximately 180 schools in the Montana High School Association overwhelming approved the addition of baseball to the sports menu at their annual meeting in January. Montana is one of only three states — Wyoming and South Dakota are the others — that doesn’t sponsor high school baseball competition.
But approving the establishment of a new sport isn’t as easy as taking a vote. Many of the schools voting to add baseball don’t have the enrollment — or the budget — to actually start a program.
Mark Beckman, executive director of the MHSA, sent surveys to the member schools asking whether they were likely to add baseball, not likely to add baseball, or whether they needed direction from the local school board before taking a position.
So far, not many schools have responded.
“We’ve probably heard from 40 or 45 schools that have received action from their school boards,” Beckman said earlier this week from his Helena office. “We’ll take those results to our executive board for discussion.”
The MHSA board is scheduled to meet April 11 in Helena and baseball will be a prime topic.
It’s getting pretty late in the game, said Mike Henneberg, athletic director for the Great Falls public schools.
“We have to make a decision this spring for sure,” Henneberg said. “We can’t wait until June to start planning for something this big.”
The Great Falls school board is expected to discuss the baseball issue in early April. In the meantime, Henneberg has informally surveyed other Class AA administrators to determine their level of interest.
Start-up costs would include uniforms, some equipment and lots of travel expenses. Great Falls schools — like most cities in Montana — would have to rent city-owned baseball facilities for practice and games.
Henneberg said he has had preliminary discussions with the Great Falls Voyagers professional team about using the city-owned Centene Stadium.
Neither Great Falls High nor CMR has a baseball diamond on campus.
American Legion and Senior Babe Ruth baseball programs also will be involved in the discussion. Nearly 40 communities statewide sponsor some kind of Legion baseball season, which generally starts in April and runs through July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.