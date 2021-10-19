HELENA — Longtime high school football and basketball official Pat Sherman is the latest inductee into the Montana Officials Association Hall of Fame.
Sherman's induction was announced in a press release by Montana High School Association executive director Mark Beckman.
According to the release, Sherman spent 49 years officiating football and 31 refereeing basketball in Montana. Sherman was selected to officiate over 100 postseason boys and girls basketball tournaments, including at least seven state tournament assignments.
Sherman worked more than 65 playoff football games, including seven state championship contests.
The release said that Sherman was a pool leader, assignor and a member of the evaluation committee for pools that spanned from Great Falls to Billings.
"Pat was a mentor to countless young officials in the Great Falls and Billings areas and was someone who exemplified a strong work ethic and exhibited professionalism on and off the field," the release stated.
