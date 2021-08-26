Charlo volleyball state 2020

Charlo's Connor Fryberger (12) and Molly Kate Sullivan (13) attempt a spike during the State C volleyball tournament in Malta last year. The Vikings are eyeing another trip to state this season.

 AMY LYNN NELSON

MISSOULA — A season ago, just one team from the Western 13C or 14C made the state volleyball tournament.

Led by star Carlee Fryberger, the District 14C Charlo Vikings lasted three matches, going 1-2 with an opening-round loss to Plentywood, a loser-out win against Simms and was knocked out by Fort Benton in the bottom half of the bracket.

Fryberger, who is set to run track and field at Montana this upcoming season and is the Class C 100-meter hurdles record holder, netted a double-double in the loser-out match against Simms with 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces in the 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 win. Kassidi Cox, who is expected to return for the Vikings, also pulled through a solid showing in the loser-out match with a near-triple-double of 14 kills, 13 digs and nine assists.

Along with the production of Carlee Fryberger, a consistent threat at the net, the Vikings are also looking at replacing the one who sets everything up, her sister Connor Fryberger. In the loser-out match against Simms, Connor netted a double-double with 25 assists and 12 digs.

Charlo opened the 2020 regular season about as great as a team would want with a 12-0 record. The Frybergers were a big part of that too. The season ended against Fort Benton, 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21. Carlee paced the Vikings with 17 kills and Cox added seven. Connor floored five aces and dished out 19 assists.

Charlo ended the regular season 15-3.

Elsewhere in the area, specifically in 13C, Drummond was the new kid in the district after moving over from the 12C. The Trojans went 13-6, falling to Seeley-Swan in a 3-0 sweep to give Seeley-Swan the District 13C title and top seed entering the divisional tourney.

Seeley-Swan ended at 13-4. All-around star Klaire Kovatch, who will be throwing at Colorado State this collegiate year, led the team in kills at 82.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

