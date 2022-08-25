HELENA — One team in Helena High looking to get back to the Class AA state tournament behind Carroll commit Lauren Heuiser and five other seniors, one team in Helena Capital looking to do the same under first-year head coach Katie Clement, and a team in East Helena looking to break into the win column at the varsity level.
That’s the high school volleyball outlook for the Helena-area teams, and below, we’ll dive into a little more detail:
Helena Capital Bruins
2021 result: lost in Western AA Divisional Tournament
Head coach: Katie Clement (first year)
The Bruins captured three consecutive state titles from 2018-2020, but failed to reach the state tournament last season.
The program’s new head coach, a former Bruin herself, isn’t focused (and doesn’t want her team to be, either) on the past, but rather what this year’s squad can do to build its own success.
“It is a fantastic opportunity,” Clement said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill. Rebecca [Cleveland] did some great things with that program and she had some good girls. I think it’s really just figuring out how to make it my own program and build on what has already been put in place.”
“Then getting the girls to take that journey with me of that [coaching] change and being able to adjust to that change.”
Clement has a core of five seniors – anchored by Nyeala Herndon and Kayla Almquist – that will provide leadership for the Bruins after the program graduated a large senior class last season.
Almquist was a second-team All-Conference selection as a junior, while Herndon was tabbed honorable mention.
Clement said Almquist is one of the biggest communicators on the court and possesses a volleyball IQ that is hard to match.
Herndon, in the middle, is working to adjust to what Clement wants to see from that group.
“She’s picking up really well what I’m trying to do with speeding up that middle and getting that timing down,” Clement said. “Her and Tey’ana [Lintner] both are doing really well with trying to get that figured out.”
Clement, who spent a lot of preseason practice time getting a feel for where her players’ skill levels are, said her middle hitters should be a strength of this year’s team. They’ve been working on seeing blocks, reading them, and working around them.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Clement said. “I have a good group of girls that work really well together, which, sometimes, is half the battle. I think we’re doing a lot of good work in practice – really just working on fine-tuning those basic skills to make everything run smoother and faster.”
The Bruins open their season in Billings this weekend.
Helena High Bengals
2021 result: lost in Western AA Divisional Tournament
Head coach: Lindsey Day
Lauren Heuiser, who signed earlier this year to join her older sister Liz at Carroll College and was an All-State selection as a junior, has played in a lot of meaningful matches and been part of two deep playoff runs (state title game appearance in 2019, state semifinal appearance in 2020) as a Bengal.
Helena High hopes Heuiser, and a senior class that features All-Conference setter and “feisty competitor” Kim Feller and honorable mention All-Conference outside hitter Alex Bullock, can get the Bengals back to the state tournament in 2022.
“She just brings such consistency and great leadership on the court,” Day said of Heuiser. “Her experiences – she’s been on the varsity floor for a few years, so she kinda knows what to expect in those tight moments. She’s just a captain and leader who will help us win tight games.”
“She’s just a good competitor. Lauren sees the block really well and can hit, really, anywhere. She can see things differently than a lot of other athletes, so she finds a lot of success because of her court smarts and volleyball IQ.”
Helena lost a pair of All-Conference players in Sydney Mattfeldt and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth off a team that was one set away from that desired state tournament appearance.
The players, according to Day, are focused on not repeating that this year and have been going through double-day practices to hone fundamentals and team dynamics.
Like Capital, Helena High opens its season in Billings this weekend with matches against Billings West and Billings Skyview.
East Helena Vigilantes
2021 result: winless in first varsity campaign
Head coach: Karla Layson
Four of East Helena’s six seniors have been with the program since its inception – even before the high school was built – and during its rise from a junior-varsity program to now entering its second varsity campaign.
Dru Lindsey, Montana Pierson, Teagan Wigen and Kelcie Sargent have come a long way since practicing at a middle school and playing a rag-tag schedule as freshmen at Prickly Pear Elementary.
“That group of girls has worked so hard getting our program established,” Layson said. “This being our second year as a varsity program – they kinda feel like they’ve got their feet underneath them. They know what to expect and the level of competition that they’re trying to reach.”
It’s a group, along with the rest of the roster, that’s motivated to record East Helena’s first-ever varsity volleyball victory.
It was a tough road last year in what was a winless season but, according to Layson, the girls have adopted a “We Before Me” mentality and are dedicated to giving 110 percent at every practice to get better for each other.
Mary Niederstadt and Sarah Richter round out the Vigilantes’ senior class, while junior middle hitter Dymon Root returns as the team’s reigning statistical leader.
This year, Root is embracing more of a leadership role.
“She brings an energy – it’s not as overt as some of my other [players] – but there’s no one they get excited for as much with a big hit as Dymon. She just rocks practice. Things come to a stop when she gets a kill because people lose their minds.”
“They rally behind her and really look to her from a leadership standpoint and as a guide of what we want to work toward.”
East Helena will be in Hamilton this weekend for a tip-off tournament, and will officially begin its season on Tuesday, on the road, against Columbia Falls.
