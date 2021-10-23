BUTTE — It wasn’t a work of art, but the Maroons swept the Hamilton Broncs for a 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 victory on Senior Day.
“Something I kept emphasizing during almost every timeout was that we needed to find some energy,” said Maroons coach Becky Hancock. “We needed something out there to get us going.”
It was the final home game for seniors Brenna Foley, Rileigh McGree, Payton Hartwick, Sofee Thatcher and Kinley Hamilton. The emotion that Senior Day added combined with the tough travel spot may provide at least a partial explanation for the lack of energy at the MAC on Saturday.
“Senior Day is always a big, emotional day for everybody,” Hancock said. “We had five seniors tonight. Having that out there and knowing it’s your last game with your team mates out there on your home court can have an effect on your overall play.
“I think our seniors we had out there today played a pretty solid game. It’s just the day in general. We’ve had a long week, too. We traveled to Stevensville on Thursday and that was a long road trip for us, especially with going to school and all that the next day.”
Butte Central raced out to a 10-5 lead in the first set and appeared to be in control. But Hamilton responded with a 9-5 run of its own. The two teams traded points until the Broncs took a 21-19 lead thanks to some attack and receiving errors by the Maroons.
“I’m not really sure it ever got going for us,” Hancock said. “We kind of maintained a steady game of just kind of playing point-for-point with Hamilton.”
A service error by the Broncs made it 21-20 and an Ella Moodry kill tied it at 21. Central proceeded to rattle off the next four points to take the game, ending the first set on a 6-0 run.
Butte Central couldn’t build on the momentum. Hamilton jumped out to a 7-3 lead, forcing a Maroons timeout.
But once again it was Central that strung together a late run to take the set. Tied at 17, a Sofee Thatcher kill gave the Maroons a 18-17 lead. A block by Brooke Badovinac made it 19-17. After an ace by Hamilton’s Ayda Griffin tied it at 19, the Maroons jumped back in front 22-20 and the Broncs called timeout.
Out of the timeout, a perfectly placed tip by Kinley Hamilton made it 23-20 Central. The Maroons would take the next two points for a 25-20 victory.
Game 3 saw the Maroons find a little bit more energy. A Mia Keeley ace made it 8-5 Central early on. A kill by Thatcher made it 9-5. And a Thatcher ace made it 13-9 Central, forcing a Hamilton timeout.
“Our serving got a little more aggressive,” Hancock said. “We were able to capitalize on that a little to get us a decent lead and kind of carry us through the game. But other than that, Games 1 and 2 were very stagnant for us. We didn’t get a lot going.”
Out of the timeout, the Maroons ripped off a 9-4 run capped off by a Badovinac spike. Hamilton, trailing 22-13, called timeout again. An ace by Thatcher eventually sealed the set and match.
The win locks the Maroons into the No. 3 seed for next week’s Southwestern A tournament, setting up a rematch with Hamilton.
“A win is a win,” Hancock said. “I’ll tell you what, though, this team, when they bring the heat – which they’re going to need next week – it could be a really good tournament for us. They’re a good tournament team.”
