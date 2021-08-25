2020 is going to be a tough act to follow for Copperheads coach Korey Rivers.
During a season when she took over the head coaching job just one week before the season, Anaconda boasted a 21-0 record at one point. The only two losses came during the state tournament after an undefeated run through the regular season, districts and divisionals.
The Copperheads graduated an exceptional group of seniors in Aubrey Tuss, Mia Sullivan-Sanders, Megan Reich, Tiora Ferguson and Briana Puyear. But Rivers will get to do more of something that she was unable to do last offseason, given her last-minute hiring coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.
She gets to coach.
“It's nice because during the offseason, I can really evaluate and pinpoint what exactly we needed to work on,” said Rivers during a phone interview with The Montana Standard. “And during the season it's hard to make those changes, especially individual changes, because you have a whole team to worry about. It's hard to focus on one kid at practice when you have 20 others sitting around. So the offseason really is that time to pinpoint and really work on those things that we needed to work on during the season.”
After her debut season as Copperheads coach saw Anaconda rattle off a 23-2 record en route to a state tournament berth, the former Oredigger is already helping the 2021 squad make the most of its offseason workouts.
“I was able to add another defense this summer that the girls were able to work on instead of implementing that during the season, so that was really huge … and just kind of fine-tuning our tempo as far as offense,” Rivers said.
In addition to having another package installed, the Copperheads defense will be anchored by Malia Harris and Cara DeMarois.
“Malia is such a leader and just is so coachable and has such a great attitude," Rivers said of her libero. “She's very humble and just comes out and gives it her best every time she's on the court, whether it's serving or playing defense. She's very aggressive where if there is an off ball, we need to get it over the net, she's swinging on that, even though she's in the back row. So she just puts a whole spin on our defense.”
Demarois, a defensive specialist, also played in the back row with Harris in 2020. Rivers said that having those two together will be like having an extra coach on the court.
“(Demarois is) going to be a huge asset as well when both of those two are in the back row, I mean, nothing drops and it's great for the younger girls to be able to play back row with them because it just helps them so much,” Rivers explained. “They learn what they need to be communicating about. And the girls are constantly helping them and like, ‘Hey, if you see her swing this way, you need to be over here,’ as far as positioning themselves in the back row or how to read certain hitters. They're just excellent that way.”
The Copperheads offense has the most turnover from last season. That unit will return Maniyah Lunceford and Payton Bailey, both of whom gained valuable experience in 2020.
“(Bailey) was a middle for us last year, going to play middle again this year,” Rivers said. “I've seen a lot of growth from her over the summer, as far as being more consistent with hitting. She puts in the time, she is very coachable, always asking what can she do better or how can she fix something. So it'll be a big asset to have her returning.”
Lunceford was brought up to varsity as a freshman last season. Her natural position is outside hitter, but played middle after Bailey had to sit out with an injury. This year, Lunceford will pop back outside to her natural position, according to Rivers.
“She's just competitive, always wants to win, always wants to make the play,” Rivers said. “So it's just awesome having somebody like that on the team where she's going to do whatever she possibly can to help us win.”
The Copperheads also welcome back their talented, athletic setter in Makena Patrick.
“She worked super hard in the off-season in the weight room and is coming back even stronger physically than she was the year before,” Rivers said. “She can jump, she's just pure athleticism.”
In addition to experienced leadership, the Copperheads possess one of the true motivators in all of sports: a chip on their shoulder.
“I actually kind of think that we are counted out this year, it almost feels like, because we graduated seniors that were so key, and a few of them played all the way around in our rotations,” Rivers explained. “So I almost feel like we're more counted out this year.
“We just need to go out there and do what we do, and time will show people that we're just as serious this year or just as much of a threat this year as we were last year.”
