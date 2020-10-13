MISSOULA — The Sentinel volleyball team had two practices to shake off the rust from a two-week layoff before facing Big Sky in a crosstown rivalry game Tuesday in their home gym.
The Spartans put together a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 three-set sweep over the Eagles after having to quarantine for two weeks because a member of the varsity team tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn't the easiest two weeks for the team, which stayed in contact as much as possible during the break.
Head coach Kasey Arceniega set up a Google Classroom for her team to help share workouts, but there was understandably only so much they could do. Running or doing body-weight workouts was one thing, but actual skills work was pretty much limited to bouncing a volleyball off a wall or a parent.
The Spartans had a scrimmage on Saturday and a full practice on Monday. Arceniega was a little nervous after the former, but the team had a good practice on Monday as they prepared for a crosstown rival.
"First practice back, they were a little rusty, and I expected that," Arceniega said. "They were still in shape, so that was good good, they maintained that but we just needed reps, and I think we got that before we came in to play a match."
Sentinel raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and held on from there and looked confident in its first set back. Getting good service throughout the three sets, the Spartans held off a determined Eagles squad that made a push in the middle of the first.
Sentinel's lead dwindled to just 17-16, but a great play for a kill by junior Paige Sawyer helped kick-start a run that saw them extend the lead to 22-16. Preslie Neil, who was strong throughout the night on her serves, was a big part of the Spartans being able to close out the set.
Neil didn't have a error on 18 serves and had two aces on the evening.
"Serve-receive wise, we started off a little timid tonight," Big Sky head coach Mathew Pimentel said. "Once we started going after that first set, we started getting a little more comfortable and started getting our balls to the setter, and we were able to start more of an offense.
"We just fell short tonight, a couple mistakes because of some errors and just a couple things we need to work on throughout the season."
Big Sky got out to a 3-1 lead in the second set, and a kill from Sentinel's Quincy Frohlich to make it 5-4 in favor of the Spartans was the last time they'd have Big Sky within a point in the second set.
Frohlich played well through the entirety of the game, getting 12 kills on 38 attempts while also tallying seven digs, a block and an ace. The second set might have been her best, however, and she served the last four points and got three kills over the last five serves of the set.
Big Sky had closed the gap to 20-16 before Frohlich took over.
"She does that a lot for us," Arceniega said. "And what's so great about Quincy, and you know, among my entire front row, is I have the confidence that they call all finish a play like that. It's certainly helpful, especially when we're struggling, to maintain that kind of momentum."
The Eagles led or were tied with the Spartans for most of the final set and tied for the final time at 21-21 off a kill from Sentinel's Challis Westwater.
Sentinel's Malayna McLean served that point and actually the final five points. McLean normally doesn't serve and had two errors earlier in the evening.
She was money for the last five serves, though, tallying two aces and frustrating the Eagles with serves that tipped just over the net, too close for any of the Big Sky players to get their hands on.
"I'm super proud of her, and that's part of being an athlete, is recovering from mistakes," Arceniega said. "She's experienced and old enough, I had all the confidence in her to get those serves over."
McLean finished with three aces on nine serves. Jayden Johnson added 15 digs and a kill for Sentinel, while Kodi Fraser added 11 digs and two kills. Paige Sawyer had eight kills.
Beth Hicks had seven kills and three aces for Big Sky. Kami Cutting had all 17 assists for the Eagles, while Nikki Cathey had 15 of the 33 Big Sky digs.
Sentinel improves to 5-2 on the year while the Eagles fall to 2-7. Both teams wore pink in support of breast cancer for the game.
"Overall, I think, the last couple points (in the third set), those shorts, just kind of got us tight at the net," Pimentel said. "We just kind of lost focus and communication started to go down from there. But overall, I believe my girls fought as hard as they could and it just wasn't our night tonight.
"We play them again on Halloween. There's a lot of volleyball left.
