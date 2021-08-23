BILLINGS — With her left index finger, Ally Foster traces a large, oblong shape starting on her upper right arm and continues her finger down to her elbow and on to the forearm.
All the while Foster is beaming. Seemingly, the Billings Central junior couldn’t be happier as she reminisced about a bruise she received earlier this summer, the now faded black-and-blue blemish the outcome of a hardy whack from a defender’s stick during a lacrosse tournament.
To Foster, a bruise isn’t a sign of some unfortunate mishap. No, those broken blood vessels are the mark of a day well-lived.
“She pushes herself harder than anyone I think I’ve ever seen,” says her mom, Anita, who doubles as Ally’s volleyball coach. “She just wants to go, go, go.”
To further illustrate, Anita, who is in her second season in charge of the Rams and her fourth overall with the volleyball program, relays a story from a recent workout the team had. As an exercise in team-bonding, Anita Foster has the team run up a hill in Phipps Park, followed by a plank-to-fail drill. (A plank is an isometric exercise that requires a person to maintain a pose similar to a pushup, sometimes balancing on their forearms instead of their palms). The running times to complete the hill ranged from six to 18 minutes, and Ally had the quickest. Ally also held her plank for nine minutes.
It’s an understatement to say Ally is competitive. She lifts weights in the family garage when she’s bored, or, if she feels a team workout wasn’t enough, she’ll come home from practice and put herself through another session like running a hill on the family property for 30 minutes at a time.
The joke among the Foster family is that Ally is just "built different."
“I like to know I’m making myself better,” Ally says. “I like to keep improving myself.”
It’s that drive, that competitiveness that Ally expects to bring to her first full varsity season as the Rams look to defend their Class A state volleyball championship.
Billings Central will have a mix of veterans — setter Mariah Stewart and hitters Mya Hansen and Zi’Onna Morton return — and first-year starters, including Ally, Alexa Williams and Zella Balkenbush.
Last season was Anita Foster’s first as head coach, though she spent the previous two seasons on the Rams’ bench assisting Kylie Reitz. The transition was seamless when Anita took over before last season (she had coached a lot of the same players at St. Francis during their middle school years) and last November the Rams appeared in their fifth consecutive championship match.
Despite losing a lot of height from their graduated players, the Rams are expecting another deep push this season and hoping to add to the recent run of titles won in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
“I love our program,” Anita Foster says. “I feel like everyone has opportunities to grow and get better, even as freshmen, just by how we organize our practices. These girls grew up playing against those state championship teams in practice, right? High intensity … it’s just been kind of fun to watch our JV, as the season goes, get better and better and better.”
Ally was one of those. She played setter on the junior varsity team last season, swinging to the back row for varsity matches. This year she’ll be the Rams’ libero in her first starting role and she said she and her fellow newcomers feel confident enough to step in and keep the Rams rolling.
Ally has already made a name for herself in the lacrosse world. Though NCAA Division I schools can’t begin contacting athletes until Sept. 1, she has been in touch with several NCAA Division II and Division III lacrosse programs about her future.
According to the Montana High School Lacrosse Association website, Ally, who plays for Rimrock Lacrosse, led the state with 86 goals and 25 assists in 16 games this spring and summer. (The next-closest in goals was Bozeman’s Ella Roe with 60, while Bozeman’s Hadley Lauermann had 23 assists).
She played in a national tournament on a Montana-Idaho-Wyoming all-star team and got more national experience playing tournaments with the Timberline Lacrosse Club out of Boise.
The chance to experience lacrosse in other states, especially the East Coast where the play is more physical than in Montana, made her enjoy that sport even more.
But now Ally is ready to build her volleyball resume. Being in the back row, she’ll get to play with abandon (to some extent), diving to keep balls alive.
"As a freshman I never would have thought I was going to be a libero, it wasn't something that crossed my mind," Ally, who stands 5-foot-6, said. "I was hoping I was going to grow because my mom is like 5-9 and my dad is 6 feet, so I was hoping maybe I'd be at least 5-8. So far I haven't shown that I'm going to really grow anymore. I mean, my eighth-grade sister is much taller than me now.
"I've accepted my role and I've really figured out how much I love defense and I'm really excited this year to have that role as a back-row player."
In other words, Ally sees more chances to earn more bruises.
