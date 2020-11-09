HELENA — During the 2019 Class AA state volleyball tournament, it all came down to Helena Capital and Helena High, as the two crosstown rivals met in the state championship match.
And now, with each team getting set for the Class AA state semifinals Tuesday night, a rematch is just one win away.
The Bruins, who have won 69 straight matches, which is a Class AA state record, will look to reach the title match for a third straight year in their quest for a 3-peat.
Standing in their way is Billings West, the second-seeded team out of the Eastern AA. The Golden Bears defeated Missoula Sentinel and that earned them a trip into the Bears Den Tuesday night for a shot a dethroning Capital. The match will start at 6 p.m.
"It's crazy to think about," Capital senior Paige Bartsch said of being in the state semifinals. "It just isn't the same state feeling and it's been kind of hard to get in that mindset. But it's still really exciting and we know we just have to adjust."
Bartsch was off the charts in the Bruins win last Saturday over Bozeman as she finished with 14 blocks, 12 aces and five blocks. Win or lose, Bartsch will be signing her national letter of intent with Boise State on Wednesday.
Teammate Audrey Hofer, another key cog in the Capital machine, will be doing the same, signing with Montana State on the same day. Hofer, who like Bartsch, is a former Gatorade Player of the Year, was also sharp in the Bruins first postseason match with 21 assists.
While Capital's opponent doesn't come in with 69 straight wins, West is an experienced team that played at the state tournament last season and will be led by Kaitlin Grossman, who finished with 24 kills and 14 digs in the state quarterfinals. The Bears, who will come into Helena with momentum, also defeated Great Falls High in the opening round of the state tournament.
As far as Helena High is concerned, the Bengals will venture away from their home court for the first time this postseason after defeating Kalispell Flathead and Billings Senior in convincing fashion, sweeping both matches.
The Bengals entered the postseason as the third-ranked team in the Class AA coaches poll and the second place team in the Western AA, following just two losses to Capital and one to Missoula Sentinel during the season.
Yet, in order to get another shot at the Bruins, who defeated Helena in five sets in the last meeting, HHS will need to win on the road at second-ranked CMR, which like Capital, is undefeated.
The Rustlers rolled through the regular season in the Eastern AA to the tune of a 14-0 record. CMR also swept both of its postseason opponents, Belgrade, in the first round and Kalispell Glacier last Saturday.
Anna Lindseth is a name for watch for the Rustlers and she was a huge part of CMR's win last weekend, notching 17 kills. She will be squaring off against a Helena team led by Carroll College signee Liz Heuiser, as well as defensive specialist Brooke Ark and a number of other veterans with state tournament experience.
"We know what it's like to play in those loser-out situations," Heuiser said earlier this postseason. "It's a lot of pressure on us and we have some newcomers this year, but I think all of us that played in the state tournament last year have helped them with that."
So far, Helena High has been dominant in the postseason, winning all six of its sets. However, CMR has done the same, meaning something will have to give when the two teams meet Tuesday night in Great Falls (5:30 pm).
The two teams also have some postseason history as CMR and Helena met in the third-place match at state last season. Helena High beat the Rustlers and advanced to the title match against Capital, while CMR lost and settled for third in the double-elimination tournament.
Capital, which is the top seed in the Western AA, will host the title match if it wins, otherwise, the winner of Helena High and CMR would host Billings West if it pulled the upset over the top-ranked Bruins.
The Class AA state title match is scheduled for Saturday.
