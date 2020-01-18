GLENDIVE — Anaconda's Logan Stetzner has committed to play volleyball for Dawson Community College in the fall, the school announced Saturday.
Stetzner has lettered four times in basketball, three times in volleyball and twice in track. She was first-team all-state in volleyball and has been second-team all-conference twice in basketbal.
As a junior, she led the Copperheads in serving percentage and hitting, kills, aces and assists. This past season she had the best hitting/serving percentage and most assists.
"I decided to go play because I love the game and the feeling you get from playing," Stetzner said in a DCC press release, "and when I went there for the visit it just clicked for me."
Said Dawson coach Dina Fritz in a DCC release: "I am very excited to have Logan coming to DCC next year. Her love for the game and drive to better herself is exactly what I am looking for. She will be a great asset to our team."
