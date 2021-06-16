BUTTE — At a school rich in volleyball achievement, junior Malia Harris has become the next breakout player in the Anaconda program, breaking the school record in career digs. The future appears bright for Harris, both for her senior season and beyond.
Harris broke the career digs record in the regular season last year with 837, beating Libby Jorgensen's record of 821 in 2016. Harris also broke the record for digs in a season as a sophomore with 520, a record also previously held by Jorgensen (436).
"My confidence for sure has shifted, I'm more confident with myself on the court compared to when I started," Harris said. "I've learned the game a lot better, my communication with my teammates and being able to be vocal on the court is something I'm proud of."
While the records were broken by Harris in the regular season, she has also helped the Copperheads make noise on a statewide level. The Copperheads made the state tournament in the 2019 season when Harris was a sophomore.
Last season, Harris and the Copperheads went undefeated and won one game at the state tournament. Despite not making it as far as she may have liked, Harris described the season as "remarkable".
"We thought okay, 'we made it here last year and we've earned this, it's time to put in the work and do this'," Harris said. "Our community is very unique, we had a parade to send us out of state, they come and watch, we just have a support that I'm not sure happens everywhere."
Entering her senior season, Harris said her focus is on perfecting and working on the little things. While much of the team has graduated, she said the remaining players, as well as those who are just entering the program, have formed a team that can compete at the state level again.
Harris expressed confidence in the returning defensive back row players. It will be on the offensive front row that new players will fill gaps, but she sees promise in their games as well.
Shake-ups within team personnel is not new for Harris or her team, though. The 2020 team that made it to the state tournament was coached by a first-year coaching staff.
"We had a whole new coaching staff this year, it was very quick and it was a change," Harris said. "But coach (Korey) Krumm played at Montana Tech and knew the game well. She came in and we got straight to work on fundamentals and coming together as a team, she pushed us to be our best."
With just one season left with the Copperheads, Harris's volleyball career is far from over. She has visited colleges recruiting her for volleyball, including The University of Montana Western in Dillon.
"I've always strived to play in college, to play at that high of a level," Harris said. "I've worked hard to get to that dream of mine."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.