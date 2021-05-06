HELENA — For the second time in the last three years, Helena Capital's Audrey Hofer was awarded Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year award for volleyball.
The three-time Class AA all-state selection won the award back in 2018-19, which was the same year Capital was on the first of three consecutive state championships.
It was also the first of three straight Gatorade Player of the Year awards in volleyball. In between Hofer winning it twice, Paige Bartsch, who will play at Boise State, also took home the award in 2019-20.
"Our Bruin volleyball family is thrilled to hear that Audrey was selected," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "Audrey has been an amazing leader on the court, and a great mentor to our younger athletes. She has been a significant contributor to our legacy."
In addition to winning Gatorade Player of the Year, Hofer was also selected for the Under Armour All-American game, which wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the first Bruin volleyball player to ever earn that distinction.
Hofer is a Montana State signee and is the all-time leader in Capital history in assists with 2,622. This past season, as the Bruins won their third consecutive state championship, as well as setting a new record for consecutive wins in Class AA volleyball, the senior had 482 assists, 116 digs, 25 blocks and 20 aces.
She also had 48 assists and 14 digs in the AA title match, a five-set affair against CMR. A rival head coach also summed up just how unique she is.
“Audrey shows consistency, finesse, quick thinking and leadership on the court,” Missoula Sentinel head coach Kasey Arceniega said. “Her ability to run any offense and connect with her hitters is unlike any setter I have seen at the high school level.”
Hofer also came up big in the girls Class AA basketball championship game as she made a late 3-pointer that helped the Bruins win their second consecutive basketball title back in March.
