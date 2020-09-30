HELENA — The last time Helena Capital and Helena High met on the volleyball court was the 2019 Class AA state championship match.
That is until Thursday night when the two-time defending state champion Bruins will host the Bengals for the first of two crosstown contests in this season.
"Our girls are very excited," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. "I mean what's not exciting about playing the two-time state champions?"
For the second year in a row, Capital and Helena will enter their first matchup undefeated, as each is fresh off a win over Kalispell Glacier on Saturday.
For the Bruins, who won in five sets after falling behind 0-2, it was the first five-set match since the 2018 Class AA state tournament. The win also pushed the Capital win streak to 60 as they welcome Helena into the Bears Den for the Queen City showdown.
"We are extremely excited," Capital senior Addy Meredith said of the crosstown mach. "Having them be a really skilled team as well, it will be fun to challenge each other and see who comes out on top."
Yet, with spectators limited to just immediate family, the crosstown game will certainly have a different feel.
"There will be good energy even though we don't have a student section," Meredith said. "It will be a little sad not having them there and it will be a little different, but as long as we encourage each other and play energetic we can get the same vibe we used to have."
However, even if the two teams met in an empty gym, the intensity would be off the charts.
"Honestly, we scrimmaged a couple of times this summer," Day said. "And we had a ball. It's still just as intense and exciting. Every time we compete against each other, it's always fun."
Careers are defined by what happens in matches like these and for Capital senior Noel Teders, it's hard to believe crosstown is already here, especially considering its her final home match against Helena High.
"It's really nostalgic," Teders said. "We are really excited and honestly, we are really grateful that we get to have crosstown this year, so we are going to play as hard as we can."
For Helena High senior Liz Heuiser, it's just exciting to get another chance at the Bruins, a team Helena hasn't defeated since 2018.
"It's been a while," she said. "It's been since the first crosstown game of my sophomore year, so we are hungry."
The magnitude of the match also isn't lost on the Carroll volleyball signee.
"The stakes are a little higher, with us both being undefeated and playing in the championship game last year," Heuiser said. "But we are preparing for it like we would for any other match."
Still, both coaches agree, the Capital/Helena volleyball rivalry is in a special place right now.
"The last couple of years, both teams have gone into crosstown undefeated," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "It's awesome to be able to say that about both Helena teams and I'm really proud of the level of play from both programs."
"It's really awesome and I love it," Day said. "I love that Rebecca and I have good, quality programs and it makes it a fun rivalry. The girls are friends off the court and competitors when they step on it and there's a lot of cool stuff that comes along with crosstown volleyball."
While the Bengals feature Heuiser, one of the top hitters in the state, Capital counters with not one, but two former Montana Gatorade Players of the Year in Paige Bartsch, who won last year and Audrey Hofer, who was awarded the honor back in 2018.
Bartsch, who is an all-state performer in the middle, will be playing at Boise State in the future, while Hofer, who is an all-state setter, is committed to Montana State.
Furthermore, Dani Bartsch, twin sister of Paige, is another lethal outside hitter for the Bruins, who is also committed to the Lady Griz for basketball.
"We know they are going to have some big hits," Day said of the Bartsch twins. "They are hard to contain but we are just going to go after it, try to be scrappy and not lose them in our defense."
Lauren Heuiser, the sophomore younger sister of Liz, is another key contributor around the net for the Bengals, who will also rely on the veteran experience of Brooke Ark and Aubrie Christman.
Christman, who was a key part of the Bengals state tournament a year ago, said her team is ready to renew the rivalry.
"We are excited and we are just trying to control the controllables," Christman said. "We have really prepared, we have had some hard practices and I think they are going to be really effective. We are going in with nothing to lose and we are just trying to take it one point at a time."
For Capital, the focus is defending their home court against Helena High one last time.
"It's huge," Cleveland said. "Every practice they realize what they are preparing for. It's important to them and it's important to me to prepare them and then their teammates see the value too and it's not lost on the juniors or the sophomores. Everyone knows the importance."
The Bruins will host Helena High at approximately 7 p.m. inside the Bears Den.
