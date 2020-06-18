BELGRADE — Brit Murphy has been hired to coach the Belgrade High volleyball program, the Belgrade News reported earlier this week.
Murphy, a longtime coach in the Gallatin Valley's club volleyball scene, succeeds Jessica Christensen, who departed after one season to spend more time watching her daughters play for Providence, the paper reported.
According to the News, Murphy is a native of Jackson, Wyoming, who has lived in Bozeman for nine years and earned a degree from Montana State. She has coached for two seasons at the Central Valley Volleyball Club and six at the Big Sky Volleyball Club.
Belgrade qualified for eight consecutive appearances in the Class A state tournament through 2018 but went 5-17 last year in its Class AA debut.
