BELGRADE — Belgrade didn’t have a hitter in double figures for kills, but Hazel Eaton, Tessa Lamb and Maddie Tomasetti combined for 22 to help the Panthers sweep Billings Senior 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.
Eaton had eight kills, three aces and eight digs, and Lamb and Tomasetti both had seven kills as the Panthers improved to 2-8 in the Eastern AA and 3-13 overall.
Tycelee Bowler led Belgrade with 17 digs and Delanee Hicks had 22 assists.
Senior was led by Olivia LaBeau’s 12 kills. Hailie George had 20 digs and three aces, Jensen Keller 16 assists and Bailey King four blocks for the Broncs (4-5, 10-13).
