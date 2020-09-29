BILLINGS — The Belgrade Panthers had a strong presence at the net with Gracey Carter tallying four blocks, while teammate Tycelee Bowler managed the floor with 12 digs, in sweeping Billings Senior 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 in Eastern AA volleyball on Tuesday at the Senior gym.
It was the first win for the Panthers (1-6, 1-6). Senior fell to 2-5, 2-5.
Delanee Hicks also chipped in 11 assists and two aces for the Panthers.
Senior had solid performances from Ella Kincaid with four aces and eight kills, and Liv LaBeau contributed 17 digs and seven kills, while Emma Hanson had all of the Broncs’ assists with 25.
