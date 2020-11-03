BILLINGS — The Billings Central volleyball team will play for its second straight Eastern A divisional title thanks to a four-set home win over Havre on Tuesday night.
Central, the Southeast's top seed, defeated the Northeast No. 2 Blue Ponies 25-13, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
Southeast No. 2 Hardin will face the Rams at 6 p.m. Thursday in Billings for the divisional championship. The Bulldogs beat Northeast No. 1 Glendive in four sets Tuesday.
Against Havre, Central's Isabelle Erickson delivered 14 kills, Grace Zeier had 21 digs and two aces, Maria Stewart had 36 assists, Zi'Onna Leikam Mortan had 13 digs and three aces and Cindy Gray had eight kills and two blocks.
