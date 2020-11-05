BILLINGS — Rene Freitag, an assistant for the Billings Central volleyball team, had a gift for first-year head coach Anita Foster.
“You better hang on to this,” Freitag said as she handed Foster a game ball from the Rams’ 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 win over Hardin in the Eastern A championship match at the Nelles Activities Center on Thursday night.
“The first of many?” Foster replied, with more hopefulness than boastfulness.
The win gave the Rams their third divisional title in the last four seasons, but it’s the first under Foster, who took over for Kylie Reitz this season.
The Rams did it in dominating fashion by trying to stick to their mantra of not letting any opponent get more than three consecutive points. Central rarely gave up more than two points in a row on this night.
“We were just very consistent in our execution,” said Foster, whose team will enter next weekend’s Class A state tournament in Sidney with a 12-2 record. “We’ve had a lot of highs all season. I feel like we have a lot of talent on our side of the court, but tonight I felt like we were hitting all cylinders. Some nights you just do that and tonight it was just really fun.”
At no point in the match did Hardin have a lead. Hardin had a rare run early in the third set for a 4-4 tie, but Central scored 21 of the next 27 points to close out the match.
Still, the Bulldogs (10-4) also advance to the state tournament, joining Havre and Glendive, which beat the Blue Ponies at home Thursday night for third place in the division. Normally a double-elimination multi-team event at one site, this year’s tournament was whittled down to a playoff format at home sites due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the first championship game in over 10 years for Hardin,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said. “We have girls who have never been in this atmosphere before and you could definitely tell it got the best of them tonight. A couple freshmen on the court ... a sophomore ... never experienced it. It's great they got the experience but we definitely could do much better.”
Cindy Gray had eight kills, Zi Morton seven and Isabelle Erickson six to lead the Rams' balanced attack. Maria Stewart had 30 assists and four aces, and she served out the final eight points of the second set. Morton had a team-high 10 digs.
The Rams won matches Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to claim the divisional title. Billings Central won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 before finishing second last season.
“Our development over the week has gotten even better every game,” said Gray, who is in her fourth season on the Rams' varsity. “I’m just really excited for next weekend and to hopefully have a fourth year in the (state) championship game. That’d be pretty cool, too.”
That, of course, would mean Foster would have to find a spot for another game ball.
