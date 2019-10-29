LAUREL — Olivia Moten-Schell put down 19 kills and Maria Stewart posted a double-double to help Billings Central defeat Laurel 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16 in Class A volleyball Tuesday night.
Moten-Schell also had three blocks. Carlyn Whitney added 11 kills and three blocks while Cindy Gray had 10 kills.
Stewart finished with 41 assists and 13 digs while Kristina Schaefer had three of the Rams' five aces.
Keeli Harris paced Laurel with seven kills and nine digs while Sophie Timm had 10 assists. Bailey Graves had 4.5 blocks.
